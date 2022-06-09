ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lincoln Center to honor late rapper Notorious BIG with orchestral tribute

By Darla Miles
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhwmP_0g5zxRcu00

Lincoln Center will honor the late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G., with an orchestral tribute as part of its "Summer for the City" program.

The event will be held Friday at 7:30 at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and will feature Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and The Originals.

"Even before I started performing hip hop music, I would be arranging it and rehearsing it with my friends," Atwood-Ferguson said. "When I think of Biggie, I think of someone who means so much to so many people."

Atwood-Ferguson has proven his versatility as an arranger and earned respect in the hip hop community with his recent concert commemoration for the late producer J Dilla.

RELATED | NYC marks Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard

New York City is preparing to honor the late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 50 on May 21.

The Lincoln Center premiere, supported by The Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., will feature a concert symphony performance of his most well known songs from the multi-platinum album "Ready to Die" and the 11-times Platinum "Life After Death."

It will also feature special guests and an extensive live set from regular B.I.G. collaborators.

And in true Lincoln Center form, the suggested attire is being called "creative black tie."

"I'm so elated, so happy," Atwood-Ferguson said. "I have a great feeling about it. But just how daunting it feels, and I take that so serious, deadly serious."

New York City's legendary DJ collective The Originals -- featuring Clark Kent, Stretch Armstrong, Rich Medina and Tony Touch -- will add their incredible musical curation to compliment this iconic evening.

Wallace grew up in Central Brooklyn and released two Grammy-nominated studio records during his career, which was tragically cut short at the age of 24 in a still-unsolved murder.

RELATED | Empire State Building lit to honor The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday

The Empire State Building was lit in red and white with a crown saying '50' in honor of what would have been Biggie Smalls' 50th birthday.

Biggie is legendary in New York's rap music industry and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Wallace would have turned 50 on May 21.

For more information on the event, visit Lincoln Center's website .

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

*
Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams manages to have two nights out at NYC hotspot in one day

Some people say the new mayor hasn’t gotten much done so far in his first sixth months in office, but we beg to disagree. Turns out Eric Adams is so ruthlessly efficient that he can have two nights out at the same New York City hotspot in one day. Page Six reported that Hizzoner arrived at Avra Rockefeller Center around midnight on Thursday morning for an afterparty celebrating Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix documentary – and partied past 1:30 a.m. — and now we hear he was back at the very same spot Thursday evening. The second time around his fellow revelers included “Real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
J Dilla
Person
Biggie
ABCNY

Subway surfers caught on video walking atop Brooklyn J train

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An eyewitness captured shocking video of several people standing on top of a moving subway train in Brooklyn on Friday. New Yorker Chris "Goose" Gosling said he was surprised to see people standing on top of a J train as it crossed the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Storyful.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Orchestral#Originals#The Lincoln Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
MTA
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy