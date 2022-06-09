ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Three dead, one critical in shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a man has opened fire at a business in western Maryland, leaving three dead before the suspect and a...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week. Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week. Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday. Lt....
SMITHSBURG, MD
Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
ACCIDENT, MD
NBC Washington

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in District Heights Shooting

One man died and two more are injured after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Monday, authorities say. The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Prince George’s County police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive at about 1:30 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They found two men who had been shot.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted Brutal Attack Of Elderly Beltsville Man Busted In Hotel: PD

Suspects caught on video brutally beating an 80-year-old man in Beltsville have been arrested, authorities say. Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville were found in a Howard County hotel room Friday, June 10 after allegedly attacking the elderly victim on the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road, around 7:30 p.m., Thursday June 2, Prince George's Police say.
BELTSVILLE, MD
Man Charged in Maryland Machine Shop Shooting that Killed 3

A West Virginia man has been charged with killing three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges. Police said Joe Louis Esquivel, who is 23, was charged with the murders at Columbia Machine Inc. in Thursday’s shooting. Authorities say Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, arrived for his normal shift and worked before he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees in the area of a breakroom.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
CBS Baltimore

Woman Found Dead In Southeast Baltimore After Man Reports Shooting Fiance, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting after a man contacted authorities to report that he had shot his fiancé on Sunday, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to investigate the shooting at 9:33 p.m.  They found a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the 6400 block of Erdman Avenue, according to authorities. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the site of the shooting. Police took the man into custody. Anyone with information on this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 dead after shooting inside of Maryland business, police say

SMITHSBURG, Md. - Three people are reportedly dead after a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg, Maryland, according to authorities. FOX News confirms that the shooting happened at Columbia Machine on 12900 block of Bikle Road neat Smithsburg High and Middle Schools. Maryland State Police confirmed to FOX 5...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Mass Smithsburg Shooting

Details have been released in the mass Smithsburg shooting that left three people dead Thursday, June 9. Deputies responded to Columbia Machine Inc. on Bikle Road at approximately 2:30 p.m., where they found four victims, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth remains critical.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged For Smithsburg Mass Shooting That Killed Three

West Virginia resident Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, is facing a host of charges in connection to the fatal mass shooting at Columbia Machine, Inc. in Maryland. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Hedgesville resident is facing multiple murder, assault, and other charges after the shooting in his workplace that left three dead and one critically injured.
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...
850wftl.com

At least 3 people dead in Maryland workplace shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD- Police in Washington County, Maryland are on the scene of a shooting that has left “multiple people dead” at a manufacturing plant. The shooting happened at around 2:30 PM Thursday at Columbia Machine in the town of Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore. Local media...
SMITHSBURG, MD

