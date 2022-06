Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It happed at around 7:30 Sunday night in Lompoc. Police were called to the 400 block of East Prune Street by reports of gunfire. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO