Green Bay, WI

Green Bay shooting; Man sought for questioning after 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay police are seeking to question a man in connection with a shooting in that city on Wednesday night, June 8. Detectives are trying to track down 19-year-old Robert Robertson. Right now, there is a warrant out for Robertson's arrest...

www.fox6now.com

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking into a Major Fight Caught on Camera

There was a major fight caught on camera over the weekend, and the Green Bay Police Department is investigating. The fight happened in the 1200 block of East Mason Street Sunday morning, and officers were called to the scene at around 3:00 a.m. A video of the fight has surfaced,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police find missing 4 and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) found two missing girls Saturday. Emma and Cora were located less than an hour after sending out an alert. They have been reunited with their parents and were not hurt. “We initiated a protocol for missing children which allowed...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

De Pere man charged in standoff at Green Bay trucking company

GREEN BAY, WI — A De Pere man is charged with making Terrorist Threats, Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer in connection with a stand-off outside a Green Bay trucking company on June 7th. 56-year-old Kevin Jones called 9-1-1 from J & W Enterprises on Packerland Drive where he...
radioplusinfo.com

6-10-22 fdl police investigating gunshots

No injuries were reported following reports of gunshots fired in Fond du Lac early Friday morning. Shortly after 12:30am Friday officers to called to the area of North Peters Avenue and West Arndt Street and located several handgun casings. There were no reported injuries or property damage. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: The 2 missing Green Bay girls have been found

SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
GREEN BAY, WI
waupacanow.com

Fire at food plant

A fire broke out Monday morning at a food processing plant in the town of Belmont, near the Portage-Waupaca County line. It was declared a five-alarm fire and strike teams were paged from Portage, Waushara and Wood counties, according to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The fire occurred at...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 2 shot in Green Bay, suspect remains at large

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released more details about the shooting on East Mason Street near Lime Kiln Road in the City of Green Bay. At around 10:15 p.m., officers were sent out to the area for a report of a person shot. According to Brad Strouf, an Investigative Lieutenant with the Green Bay Police Department, the victim was shot and proceeded for help at a nearby business.
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police looking for man after Wednesday night shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say four people were involved in a shooting Wednesday night, and officers are asking the public for help to locate one of them. Police are looking for 19-year-old Robert Robertson. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has a warrant for him, and he’s wanted for questioning about the shooting outside apartments near E. Mason St. and Lime Kiln Rd.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

35 arrests made by Drug Task Force in Shawano County, 98 pulled over

(WFRV) – An interdiction hosted by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led to just under one hundred traffic stops and multiple arrests. According to the Shawano County Drug Task Force, on June 9 a large-scale criminal interdiction was held across Shawano County. The interdiction was set up to...
whby.com

Armed person killed in traffic stop shooting in Oconto County

OCONTO, WI. – -An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a man by an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy Wednesday. The incident followed a traffic stop on I-41 near Frog Pond Road just before 2:52 P-M. The traffic stop was prompted by a vehicle driving recklessly. The driver exited that vehicle with injuries while a passenger came out armed with a knife. The armed passenger refused to obey demands from the deputy, who fired his weapon striking the knife wielding passenger.
WausauPilot

Multiple crews battle blaze at Waupaca food plant

Crews from at least five fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze at a food plant that was reported Monday morning. The first call came in at about 9 a.m. summoning firefighters to Festive Food, LLC, 7811 County Hwy. D in Waupaca. There’s no word on what started the blaze or how many people were inside the building at the time.
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Pedestrian killed in downtown Wausau crash

A 52-year-old man died late Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Wausau, police confirm. Wausau Police Capt. Ben Graham said officers and an ambulance were dispatched at about 11:20 p.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
WAUSAU, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 10, 2022

BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fawn seeks refuge at fire station in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Raheim S. Flanagan, 49, Manitowoc, aggravated battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct on 7/22/18, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1- Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Spend twelve (12) months in jail, under the Huber Law, to commence today; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC ; 9) Perform 100 hours of community service work; 10) Pay restitution of $40,000.00 to Crime Victim Compensation Fund. Count 2 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for one (1) year. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Pay costs of action; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant has 11 days sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
WBAY Green Bay

“Disgruntled employee” arrested after standoff at Green Bay trucking company

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police used a flash-bang and pepper balls to end a standoff outside a trucking company in Green Bay. The scene is located at JW Enterprises on Packerland Drive. Police described the man as a Brown County resident in his 50s who was a “disgruntled employee” of the company.
wearegreenbay.com

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on US 41 near Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) provided an update on the active call for service earlier on Wednesday in the Township of Oconto. According to a release, around 2:45 p.m., multiple calls were received by Oconto County Dispatch reporting a reckless driver on Interstate 41. After heading toward the reckless driver, deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the vehicle on the side of Interstate 41 near the area of Frog Pond Road.
OCONTO, WI

