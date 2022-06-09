ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Local occupational therapist creates Mr. Rogers-inspired YouTube channel

By Stephanie Rivas
 4 days ago

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One Ulster County pediatric occupational therapist created a Mr. Rogers-inspired YouTube channel to help children improve their physical, cognitive, sensory, and psychosocial skills.

John Haber is a board-certified and licensed OT with over 18 years of experience. Through his private practice, he treats children who need to improve everything from fine motor skills to sensory processing.

His technique? He’s willing to put on many hats to help kids learn, even silly ones. The idea behind his “ Nogginsland ” YouTube channel was inspired by his time spent with one particular family member.

“It all started with my nephew [Harrison]. He got a kick out of me, you know, doing these silly voices, dressing up like characters,” Haber said. “I thought you know what? I’m going to start using some of these videos with my clients because therapy only works when there’s carryover.”

Haber explained that skills can only improve with repetition; that’s where his YouTube channel “Nogginsland Therapy and Play” comes into play in between sessions. The idea was to make at-home therapy routines feel like his client’s favorite tv show.

