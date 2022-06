What is National Night Out? Since 1984, National Night Out has highlighted community involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie. These year-long efforts are celebrated during National Night Out with an evening that showcases efforts toward teamwork and collaboration. National Night Out seeks to send a message that Carlsbad is a strong and organized team that is actively working to prevent crime. National Night Out 2022 is predicted to involve 38 million people from 16k communities in all 50 states..

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO