Delaware Juneteenth celebrations run through June 29

The First State is holding a number of festivals, concerts and services among its Juneteenth celebrations.

They run through Wednesday, June 29, where Christina Cultural Arts Center will hold a talent show.

Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 on which Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his officers arrived in Galveston, Texas to free any remaining slaves.

It was two months after the Civil War had ended, and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

The date became a national holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the J uneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day America’s 12th federal holiday.

Here’s what’s in store:

The Delaware Art Museum will host a Beyond Juneteenth Egungun Festival Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will start with a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony, live music performances, food trucks, arts and craft vendors. “Egungun” is a South West Nigerian masquerade that represents a connection between the living and dead worlds. Admission is free.

will be held in Tubman-Garrett Park on Rosa Parks Drive in Wilmington. The festival is , and admission is free. The Grand Opera House will host the 25th annual Delaware Juneteenth Pageant Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. People between ages 15 and 18 can participate. The Black Catholic Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington will host a Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph’s Church, 1012 N. French Street in Wilmington on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. with the theme of “Resilience Through Faith: Songs of Our Journey.” The event will feature keynote speaker Father Stephen D. Thorne.

If this article missed your event and you would like to have it included, email information and a contact phone number to jarek@delawarelive.com.

