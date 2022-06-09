ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Delaware Juneteenth celebrations run through June 29

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 6 days ago

Delaware has a number of Juneteenth celebrations beginning this Saturday. (Freepik)

The First State is holding a number of festivals, concerts and services among its Juneteenth celebrations.

They run through Wednesday, June 29, where Christina Cultural Arts Center will hold a talent show.

Juneteenth, short for June 19, is a holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 on which Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his officers arrived in Galveston, Texas to free any remaining slaves.

It was two months after the Civil War had ended, and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

The date became a national holiday in 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the J uneteenth National Independence Day Act, making the day America’s 12th federal holiday.

Here’s what’s in store:

  • The Delaware Art Museum will host a Beyond Juneteenth Egungun Festival Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will start with a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony, live music performances, food trucks, arts and craft vendors. “Egungun” is a South West Nigerian masquerade that represents a connection between the living and dead worlds. Admission is free.
  • The Delaware Museum of Nature & Science will host their second annual Juneteenth Entrepreneurial Expo Saturday, June 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Organized by Women with a Vision , the event will have shopping, food trucks, a live DJ, prizes and giveaways, and a live performance by Best Kept Soul . Tickets  are $20 and can be bought here .
  • A “Joke-Istory” event will take place at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18th at The Delaware Art Museum where people can watch a stand-up comedy show. Performers such as Charles Walden. Keith Purnell, Dante Carter and Mike Bonner will take the stage. Attendees must be 21+ to enter. Tickets cost $25 if they are purchased online but $45 if purchased at the door. Seating is general admission and on a first come first served basis.
  • Choir School of Delaware will be performing a concert June 19 at 11 a.m. at Wilmington Friends Meeting House . This is part of their “STAND UP: HARRIET TUBMAN” tour that is June 17-21. All their concerts during this tour are free with no registration required. The other concerts, which are in Pa., can be found here .
  • Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist, in Wilmington, will host a Juneteenth Day of Observance Sunday, June 19 at 4 p.m.
  • The Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held in Tubman-Garrett Park on Rosa Parks Drive in Wilmington. The festival is Monday, June 20 at noon , and admission is free.
  • The Grand Opera House will host the 25th annual Delaware Juneteenth Pageant Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. People between ages 15 and 18 can participate. The Black Catholic Ministry of the Diocese of Wilmington will host a Juneteenth celebration at St. Joseph’s Church, 1012 N. French Street in Wilmington on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. with the theme of “Resilience Through Faith: Songs of Our Journey.” The event will feature keynote speaker Father Stephen D. Thorne.
  • Christina Cultural Arts Center is hosting a “Male Juneteenth Talent Showcase” Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. The event is open to all ages and costs $5 to enter. Young male contestants ages eight to 18 will have a chance to perform their talents for a chance to win $500 cash. Tickets can be purchased here .

If this article missed your event and you would like to have it included, email information and a contact phone number to jarek@delawarelive.com.

Jarek Rutz can be reached by email at jarek@delawarelive.com or by phone at (215) 450-9982.

Comments / 0

 

delawarepublic.org

Delaware’s largest outdoor cultural festival is back in full swing

The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Wilmington library called one of America’s most beautiful

  The downtown Wilmington library is No. 3 on a new list titled “the 11 Most Beautiful Libraries in the United States.” “Visitors will encounter a massive, symmetrical white-gray façade designed in the Neoclassic style by well-respected architects Alfred Githens and Edward Tilton,” Fodor’s Travel writes of the Wilmington Public Library. “There are intricate fixtures to admire, including terra-cotta frieze ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
State
Texas State
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Cape Gazette

Summer of Opportunity launches for Delaware’s youth

Education has seen many challenges over the past two years. Students and families have had to deal with interrupted learning due to the pandemic, as well as limited access to summer programming. According to independent studies and student achievement data, this has resulted in notable learning deficits among many of our youth. Some people call those deficits learning loss. Some call it unfinished learning. Regardless, the effects are evident, and we, as a state, are working diligently to do something about it. The Department of Education has been working in tandem with individual school districts and charter schools to ensure that summer learning plans are in place throughout the state.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware Man Dies During Triathlon Event In Cape May County: Police

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Wilmington, Delaware man died on Sunday while participating in a triathlon event in Cape May County, according to police. Authorities say the man was 70 plus years old. Police say while the man was participating in the Open Water Classic competition of the Escape the Cape Triathlon, he became in need of medical attention. He nearly completed the Open Water Classic portion, but he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the finish line. The man was taken from the water to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical service personnel administered CPR and attempted to resuscitate him. He was then taken to the Cape Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead. His identity is unknown at this time. “I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, the CEO of DelMoSports LLC, said in a release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.” The medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy in the future.  
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
delawarepublic.org

Delaware mortgage relief program to launch this summer

A new Delaware State Housing Authority program offering mortgage assistance for First State homeowners is launching this summer. The Delaware Mortgage Relief program will give up to $40,000 in assistance to homeowners at risk of losing their homes. Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and be behind at least 30...
DELAWARE STATE
PennLive.com

Delaware man dies during Escape the Cape Triathlon

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware man died Sunday while participating in the Escape the Cape Triathlon in New Jersey, race officials said. The News Journal reports that the man went into distress during the water portion of the race. According to a joint statement from DelMoSports and the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
668
Post
217K+
Views
Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

