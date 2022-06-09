Residents cleaning up after severe storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong low-pressure system out west, and an upper-level ridge, will lift plenty of warm air and moisture into our area, resulting in hot temperatures and a chance for storms throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, with heat indices in the upper-80s to low-90s. So it will feel hot outside. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and limit outdoor exposure to this morning or evening. Barring a few pop-up showers, we should stay dry. Overall, it’s a hot, but calm, afternoon. Our area stays dry until after midnight, when a complex system of showers, and even a few thunderstorms pushes into our area. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of these storms, but some of them could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and even hail. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. We’ll likely see about half an inch to an inch of rain in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning. Make sure to have a severe weather plan in place, such as having a safe place to go to, and at the least, if you’re out, give yourself time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, possibly stormy night. Tomorrow, a few pop-up showers and storms might take place in the late-morning or early-afternoon. Barring that, however, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures reach the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s to mid-90s at least. Overall, it’s a hot day, with a few isolated showers.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO