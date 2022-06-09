ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Residents cleaning up after severe storms

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following the major storms Wednesday night many in our area are left cleaning up. Marion County was one of the hardest hit areas by the storms. Many in the area got hit, almost out of nowhere by the storm cells. “We were standing in the...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Department of Highways may not be funding traffic study for Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is still planning their two-way traffic study, but it may cost more than initially anticipated. As it stands right now, the city has submitted a request for proposal, meaning they’re looking for businesses to conduct the study that will best suit the city’s needs.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two people found dead in Lost Creek structure fire

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Two individuals were found dead in a Saturday morning structure fire in Lost Creek, officials said. Authorities were alerted of a structure fire on Good Hope Pike on Saturday at approximately 5 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 13, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A strong low-pressure system out west, and an upper-level ridge, will lift plenty of warm air and moisture into our area, resulting in hot temperatures and a chance for storms throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-80s, with heat indices in the upper-80s to low-90s. So it will feel hot outside. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and limit outdoor exposure to this morning or evening. Barring a few pop-up showers, we should stay dry. Overall, it’s a hot, but calm, afternoon. Our area stays dry until after midnight, when a complex system of showers, and even a few thunderstorms pushes into our area. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the timing and strength of these storms, but some of them could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and even hail. So the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. scattered severe storms are possible. We’ll likely see about half an inch to an inch of rain in some areas tonight and tomorrow morning. Make sure to have a severe weather plan in place, such as having a safe place to go to, and at the least, if you’re out, give yourself time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the upper-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, possibly stormy night. Tomorrow, a few pop-up showers and storms might take place in the late-morning or early-afternoon. Barring that, however, skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures reach the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s to mid-90s at least. Overall, it’s a hot day, with a few isolated showers.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Harrison County residents without landline services

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thousands of Harrison County Frontier customers are without phone service. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Sunday alerting residents to the problem with landlines. As of 2:45pm Sunday, roughly 2,800 customers were without landline services. If you have an emergency the sheriff’s...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Residents are grateful discolored water was fixed fast

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) This past weekend some Brooke County residents experienced some discoloration in their water. Washington Pike PDS has been dealing with some construction and they had a tank out of service. Robert McApline from Wellsburg wanted to fill up a pool during a cookout Sunday for the kids and the water was very […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WDTV

Pools seeking lifeguards throughout the region

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer is cranking up the heat, and more people are looking to cool off in the pool. However, pools throughout the region are also looking for more lifeguards. The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park says they’re offering training, and they’re making it as simple as ever...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Storm damages homes, cars in Bridgeport and Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A round of severe storms in north central West Virginia on Wednesday brought a lot of beautiful lightning and clouds to the area, but it also caused some damage, including to homes in Bridgeport. Several large trees were downed near Bridgeport’s Deegan and Hinkle Lake, hitting several homes and cars in the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Citynet Center to get a new sign at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to approve a contract to construct a new sign in front of the Citynet Center. City Engineer Beth Fox told council they received their lowest bid from City Neon INC. The cost for this project would add up to $74,250. Fox...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
meigsindypress.com

First Responders Searching for Possible Person Jumping from Bridge

UPDATE – More information has been released regarding an alleged jumping from the Pomeroy/Mason Bridge also known as the Bridge of Honor. An individual law enforcement was looking for involving the supposed jumping, has now been located by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The person was safe and uninjured when deputies picked him up.
POMEROY, OH
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 7,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. As of Monday, there are 1,989 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and a total of 7,001 deaths from COVID-19. “This is a milestone that none...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Market Street Bridge in Wheeling closed after homeless camp fire

WHEELING, W.Va. – The Market Street Bridge, located in Center Wheeling is closed until further notice after an overnight fire underneath the span caused damage to the structure, according to the Wheeling Fire Department. The Wheeling Fire Department was called to the bridge around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a...
WHEELING, WV
cranberryeagle.com

Jeeps roll into downtown Butler by the thousands

Downtown Butler was taken over by Jeeps Friday evening for the 11th annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The Jeeps rolled into downtown Butler from all directions for the Jeep Invasion, as organizers chose to forego the Jeep parade in favor of a standstill event that allowed people to view the Jeeps and meet with their owners — at their own pace.
BUTLER, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire at Area Coal Mine

The Hundred Volunteer Fire Department reported that at approximately 6:30 a.m. the Hundred Volunteer Fire Dept was alerted by authority of Monongalia County for commercial structure at the Mon County Coal Company, the Blacksville Number 2 Mine in Monongalia County. Tanker 6 responded with Captain Jon Starkey with Engine 61...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

All lanes reopen following rollover crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said both lanes southbound have reopened. One lane was closed as crews worked to clean up the accident scene. One lane of I-79 southbound is closed following a rollover crash in Anmoore. The crash was reported at approximately 11:45 Friday morning, according to the Harrison...

