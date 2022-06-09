ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chefs assemble over 600-pound hamburger in Mexico

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLmTd_0g5zva7d00

June 9 (UPI) -- A team of chefs at a festival in Mexico cooked up a 629.4-pound hamburger said to be the largest in the country's history.

The chefs at the 2nd annual International Hamburger Festival in Mazatlan worked together during the event to cook the massive burger in about 10 minutes.

Organizers said the burger would be cut into portions and provided to local food charities.

The burger was nearly double the size of a 343.9-pound hamburger created at last year's festival.

Organizers said this year's burger set a national record for Mexico, and they are making plans for next year's festival to feature a burger to beat the Guinness World Record of 2,566 pounds, 9 ounces, which was set in Germany in 2017.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

The ultra-wealthy are abandoning the American Dream for second residences in Portugal and Greece: The rise of the Golden Visa

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It seems as if the chaos and general bleakness of life in the U.S. is just too much to deal with. The ongoing pandemic, the higher cost of living, increased political division, and a climate disaster have all fostered a sense of general malaise.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Car News

The smallest car in the world sold for 143 thousand dollars

As part of the online auction “Car and Classic”, the smallest car in the world, the 3-wheel Peel P50, went under the hammer. The final cost of the lot was 143 thousand dollars, which is much more expensive than they ask in the UK for a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (from 108 thousand dollars).
The Associated Press

Sriracha hot sauce maker warns of shortage

IRWINDALE, Calif. (AP) — Bottles of the popular Sriracha hot sauce could be hard to find on store shelves this summer. Southern California-based Huy Fong Inc., told customers in an email earlier this year that it would suspend sales of its famous spicy sauce over the summer due to a shortage of chili peppers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Burger#Mexico#The Guinness World Record#Local Food#Food Drink
Yana Bostongirl

A Tarantula the Size of a Dinner Plate!

Are you one of those who are terrified of spiders? Then Theraposa blondi, otherwise known as the Goliath birdeater is guaranteed to scare your socks off. According to reports, this massive tarantula is as big as a dinner plate and has no difficulty in devouring an animal the size of an opossum: "T. blondi‘s body size can reach up to 12 centimeters (about 5 inches), and if you add its leg span it measures up to 28 centimeters (11 inches). It weighs up to 170 grams (6 ounces)."
UPI News

CDC designates three destinations as "high" COVID-19 travel risks

June 13 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added three destinations to its "high" COVID-19 risk category. Mexico, New Caledonia and United Arab Emirates were added to the "Level 3: High" category, the highest risk category determined by recent COVID-19 cases. Destinations in Level 3...
TRAVEL
pawmypets.com

Young Bear In Bad Problem Established In California Digging Via Trash

People in California were concerned when they saw a hairless animal shuffling via the dumpsters and they called a local rescue group. According to The Humane Society of the United States, “When they appeared, they couldn’t think their eyes: a young black bear … without hair. The bear was captured and first moved to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife who in turn contacted [The Humane Society of the USA’] affiliate, The Fund for Pets Wildlife Center.” (FFAWC).
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

World Softball Day was founded in 2005 to celebrate the sport

June 13 (UPI) -- World Softball Day, celebrated annually on June 13, was created in 2005 to celebrate both the anniversary of the first world softball championship and the sport's inclusion in the Summer Olympics. Don Porter, who was president of the International Softball Federation in 2005, declared the first...
SPORTS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Wettest Country on Earth

If you are searching for the world’s wettest country, you’ve come to the right place! Even though most rainy countries are located around the Equator, most of them are not considered the wettest regions on Earth. The average yearly precipitation is used by meteorologists to classify a location’s wetness. Fog, rain, snow, drizzle, and anything else wet are all included. The terrain’s topography, the presence of lakes, oceans, and seas nearby, and latitude, temperature, and wind patterns all influence rainfall patterns and determine the wettest area on the planet. With all of this in mind, what is the wettest place on Earth, and how much rain falls there?
AGRICULTURE
Atlas Obscura

Gokteik Viaduct

The Gokteik Viaduct is a vertigo-inducing steel railway bridge that spans a deep river gorge. Built in 1899 and officially opened in 1901, the bridge was constructed as part of the Mandalay to Lashio railway line into Northern Shan State, aimed at expanding the British Empire’s influence in Myanmar.
TRAFFIC
pawmypets.com

Meet The Magnificent And Endangered ‘Black Forest’ Horses Of Germany

Meet the beautiful black forest horses of Germany, an endangered horse type you can not resist but admire for its beauty. With the thick golden mane, that contrasts wonderfully with their deep chestnut coat. Prepare to fall in love with this light draft type that has evolved over ages in southwest Germany’s Black Forest.
ANIMALS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
376K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy