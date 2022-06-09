Chefs assemble over 600-pound hamburger in Mexico

June 9 (UPI) -- A team of chefs at a festival in Mexico cooked up a 629.4-pound hamburger said to be the largest in the country's history.

The chefs at the 2nd annual International Hamburger Festival in Mazatlan worked together during the event to cook the massive burger in about 10 minutes.

Organizers said the burger would be cut into portions and provided to local food charities.

The burger was nearly double the size of a 343.9-pound hamburger created at last year's festival.

Organizers said this year's burger set a national record for Mexico, and they are making plans for next year's festival to feature a burger to beat the Guinness World Record of 2,566 pounds, 9 ounces, which was set in Germany in 2017.