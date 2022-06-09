ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, IA

Richard William Dau Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 4 days ago

Richard William Dau, of rural Oakland, died at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was born on December 10, 1940. The third son of Detlef and Linda Krohn Dau. He was the 4th generation to live on the Dau homestead. He had two brothers, Donald and Merlin.

Richard graduated from Minden High School in 1959 and attended Iowa State University. He farmed with his father and brother Merlin. Richard served in the U.S. Army from September 1963 until June 1965. He returned home to farm again with his family.

On June 13, 1964, Richard married Vivian Chipman of Shelby. They were the parents of three sons: Rick, Mike and Jeff.

Richard loved the outdoors. He liked fishing, especially the trips with family and friends to Ottertail Lake, Minnesota. He bowled with the Pingel bowling team in Minden for 40 years. Richard and his family were members of the UCC Church in Minden. He served on the church board for many years including 15 years as a treasurer. He and Vivian participated in 11 mission trips with Intercambio Cultural Maya, an ecumenical service for Mayan villages in Mexico. They also hosted Nicaraguan young men and women who were students at IWCC. He worked as a tax preparer for Dickinson and Clark in Council Bluffs.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents Detlef (Ted) Dau and Linda Dau Schnepel; stepfather Gifford Schnepel; brothers Donald and Merlin. He is survived by his widow Vivian Dau of Oakland, Iowa; sons Rick Dau of Omaha, Nebraska; Mike Dau of Huxley, Iowa; Jeff (Erin) Dau of Omaha, Nebraska; 2 grandchildren: Grant and Lauren Dau both of Omaha, Nebraska; sisters-in-law Lois Dau of Osceola, Iowa; Delores Dau of Rural Oakland, Iowa; other family and many, many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Minden United Church of Christ in Minden, Iowa. Burial will be in the Minden Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Monday, June 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

