ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Brandon Flowers to sign one-day contract to retire with Chiefs

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HX5Hg_0g5zuy6200

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Brandon Flowers was signed to a one-day contract for a ceremonial retirement with the team. Flowers officially retired from the NFL back in 2017, but he never went through the ceremonial retirement with Kansas City.

A former second-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008, Flowers would play six incredible years with the Chiefs. During that span, he recorded 373 total tackles with 17 interceptions, including three for touchdowns, 90 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

He was selected for his lone Pro Bowl in 2013, which would be a contract year for Flowers. Kansas City opted to move on in 2014 and Flowers would go on to sign with a division rival in the San Diego Chargers. He added 113 tackles, four interceptions, 19 passes defended and a touchdown in his three seasons with the Chargers.

Flowers joins Jamaal Charles as the two players from the 2008 draft class to sign one-day contracts to retire with the team.

Although he only played six seasons in Kansas City, it’s safe to call Flowers one of the most underrated cornerbacks to ever play for the team. During his days with the Chiefs, Flowers was a shutdown corner who had a penchant for making key plays on the defensive side of the ball. The teams that he played on didn’t have much group success, but he always played a big role when they did.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tyreek Hill reveals where drama with Chiefs all began

During the debut episode of his new podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill revealed when exactly things went sour with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs no longer have wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the roster. After failed contract negotiations, both parties opted to part ways, leading to his trade to the Miami Dolphins. But where did things really go south?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peaceful protests? In 1987, Jack Del Rio scuffled with Chiefs great Otis Taylor over replacement players

It has not been a banner week for Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. His comments about the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the United States Capitol, which Del Rio referred to as a “dust-up,” did not go over well. Del Rio eventually had to apologize, both the NAACP and the Fritz Pollard Alliance called for his firing, and he was fined $100,000 by the team, proof of which was a statement released by head coach Ron Rivera. Del Rio’s comments, in which he referred to the insurrection as a “dust-up,” may be the “nail in the coffin” when it comes to the Commanders’ hopes for a new stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Tyreek Hill made last-ditch pitch to Andy Reid to stay with Chiefs

During the debut episode of his podcast, receiver Tyreek Hill claims that he made a late pitch to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to remain with the team. Wide receiver transactions have dominated the NFL offseason, with some of the top names in the game moving onto other teams. One of those pass-catchers was Tyreek Hill, who was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Henry Ruggs' Lawyers Make Request: NFL World Reacts

After reportedly crashing into another car at 156 MPH while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a young woman, lawyers representing former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III are trying to exclude an intoxicated blood sample. Per the Associated Press, Ruggs' lawyers argue that police "lacked basis" for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Charles
Person
Brandon Flowers
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Is Furious With Tyreek Hill

Stephen A. Smith is furious with Tyreek Hill; so furious he wants the new Miami Dolphins wide receiver to "stay off the weed!" Last week, Hill compared his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to Patrick Mahomes. He's caught plenty of flak, as a result. Smith blasted Hill during ESPN's First Take...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The San Diego Chargers#Bflowers24#2022 Flowers#The Chiefs Flowers
FanSided

Five free agents who could bolster the KC Chiefs defensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs roster is in good shape overall, but the defensive line could still use a little help. Here are five players they could still sign. The Kansas City Chiefs are widely considered one of the top teams in the NFL. While they may have lost a couple of big-name players this offseason in Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu, their overall roster is still viewed as one of the best in the league (thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes). That having been said, while the Chiefs may have added a lot of youth to their defense this offseason, the defensive front is the one spot where they are still a little short on proven players.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Mississippi sports anchor savagely torched the Cowboys during a weather report

The Dallas Cowboys are safe from no one. Not even a Mississippi sports anchor doing a weather report on the local news!. On Monday, a clip circulated on social media of sports anchor — and occasional weatherman — Ethan Bird of WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi taking quite the shot at the Cowboys during his weather report. In what seemed to be an innocuous weather report over the weekend, Bird went full savagery during his 10-day forecast for the area.
MERIDIAN, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's offensive coaches take in Chicago Cubs game

Just because you’re with your fellow coaches virtually the entire year doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun together. With Tommy Rees having grown up in the Chicago area and Notre Dame being incredibly close to it, there really was only one way for him and his staff to relax. The Chicago Cubs were at Wrigley Field to begin a series with the San Diego Padres, so why would you choose anything else? This tweet from Rees seems to reflect that sentiment:
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy