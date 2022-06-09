Brandon Flowers to sign one-day contract to retire with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that Brandon Flowers was signed to a one-day contract for a ceremonial retirement with the team. Flowers officially retired from the NFL back in 2017, but he never went through the ceremonial retirement with Kansas City.

A former second-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008, Flowers would play six incredible years with the Chiefs. During that span, he recorded 373 total tackles with 17 interceptions, including three for touchdowns, 90 passes defended and four forced fumbles.

He was selected for his lone Pro Bowl in 2013, which would be a contract year for Flowers. Kansas City opted to move on in 2014 and Flowers would go on to sign with a division rival in the San Diego Chargers. He added 113 tackles, four interceptions, 19 passes defended and a touchdown in his three seasons with the Chargers.

Flowers joins Jamaal Charles as the two players from the 2008 draft class to sign one-day contracts to retire with the team.

Although he only played six seasons in Kansas City, it’s safe to call Flowers one of the most underrated cornerbacks to ever play for the team. During his days with the Chiefs, Flowers was a shutdown corner who had a penchant for making key plays on the defensive side of the ball. The teams that he played on didn’t have much group success, but he always played a big role when they did.