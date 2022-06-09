Michael J. Fox’s Kids: Meet His Awesome 4 Children

Image Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael J. Fox is a legend in Hollywood after ruling the 1980s in both television and film. Becoming a household name with his starring role in the sitcom Family Ties, the 60-year-old Canadian would cement his status as a matinee idol with Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Casualties of War. He would then settle back into the small screen with a successful run on the sitcom Spin City from 1996 to 2000.

Aquinnah Fox, Schuyler Fox, Michael J Fox, Tracy Pollan, Sam Fox and Esme Fox. (Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The critically acclaimed actor — who won five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy — is also well-known for his years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Nine years after he was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder at the age of 29, Michael opened up the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000.

Fortunately, Michael has had an amazing partner by his side during the upsides of his career and the downsides of his diagnosis. In 1988, he married his former Family Ties and Bright Lights, Big City co-star, Tracy Pollan, 61. The gorgeous actress has been by his side ever since. “She puts up with me,” Michael joked to Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t cut me any slack, which is great. She’s honest, affectionate, kind, smart and she’s just there in a pinch. She’s beautiful and I love her and she’s sexy and gorgeous.”

The pair would go on to welcome four children during their marriage! Keep reading to find out all about Michael and Tracy’s big, beautiful brood, below!

Sam Michael

Sam Fox is the look-a-like son of actor Michael J Fox. (Laura Cavanaugh/UPI/Shutterstock_

Michael and Tracy’s first child, son Sam, was born on May 30, 1989. “Tracy had a really good pregnancy, and it was a good delivery. Thank God, she was healthy and Sam was healthy,” Michael recalled to People in a 1989 interview. “We did the whole womb music deal, where we put the headphones on Tracy’s stomach and played everything from Vivaldi to the Allman Brothers,” he added.

Sam is a total mini-me of his famous father, although he didn’t follow in Michael’s Hollywood footsteps. On his Instagram, however, he loves sharing snaps with his dad. In one recent post celebrating his father’s birthday, Sam wrote, “Happy birthday Pops! Bummed I’m missing it this year but excited to celebrate with you next week!”

Aquinnah Kathleen

Aquinnah, like her twin sister Schuyler, was February 15, 1995. She has stayed away from the Hollywood limelight, as well as the public’s spotlight, keeping quite the low profile. Her Instagram account also has her gushing about her loving family.

Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme Fox are the four children of Michael J Fox and wife Tracy Pollan. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Schuyler Frances

Much like her twin sister and older brother, Schuyler keeps her private life very private. Little is known about the 27-year-old other, but she has shown up for red carpet events with her famous parents every now and then.

Esmé Annabelle

Michael and Tracy’s youngest child, daughter Esme, was born on November 3, 2001. In 2019, Esmé turned 18 and went to college. “Our youngest is going off to college, so we are going to be empty-nesters, so… we are going to do some traveling!” Michael revealed to People at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s Gala.