Route 9 in Lake George was closed down for much of the day Sunday, just one day after the annual Americade motorcycle rally was had officially wrapped up. Reports came out late Sunday afternoon that an accident had taken place, but very few details were released. It is now being reported by the Times Union and CBS 6 that two people were killed and two people were injured, one critically, in a motorcycle accident in the area of Lake George Expedition Park.

LAKE GEORGE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO