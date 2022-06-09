Fall Out Boy React To The 'Joker' Sequel Sharing A Name With Their Album

Photo: Getty Images North America

On Wednesday (June 6), Fall Out Boy fans went into a frenzy when they saw the term "Folie à Deux" was trending on Twitter. The phrase, which means "madness for two" in French, is the subtitle for the just-announced Joker sequel , but to FOB fans it's the title of their 2008 experimental album.

The coincidence made for some great Twitter reactions, with fans aggressively hoping the two were linked somehow. "If this features any music other than the absolute entirety of Fall Out Boy’s album Folie à Deux including the bonus tracks and the cover of Beat It in celebration of its 15th anniversary then WHAT IS THE POINT," one particularly passionate fan tweeted .

Now, the band is getting in on the fun too. Fall Out Boy took to Instagram to share a photo of the Joker: Folie à Deux script that's been circulating the internet with the bear image from their album photoshopped on the cover. "Folie a Deux the musical coming soon," they captioned the hilarious post.

Unfortunately, not all their fans got the joke, and some thought there actually is a Folie à Deux musical in the works.

"EXCUSE ME?!" one commented.

"WTF GOATED ALBUM SOON TO BE GOATED MUSICAL," wrote another.

