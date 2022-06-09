ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Ohio man faces 10 counts in child sex case

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A shocking case of child sexual victimization came to light when a little girl disclosed to a counselor that a man had allegedly raped her repeatedly.

Now, 42-year-old Ben Watson of Bellaire is in the Belmont County Jail, under a $100,000 bond.

“Mr. Watson was indicted by the Belmont County Grand Jury last week on five counts of the rape of a child under age ten and five counts of sexual battery,” said Belmont County Assistant Prosecutor Joe Vavra. “On the rape charges, he faces up to life in prison.”

The little girl was between six and eight years old at the time of the crimes.

Watson’s trial is set for August 2.

