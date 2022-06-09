ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunica, MS

MGM Resorts to leave Tunica after selling operations of Gold Strike

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS — The Gold Strike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, may soon be under new management.

MGM Resorts International announced Thursday that it had reached an agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC (“CNE”), a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450 million in cash.

Gold Strike opened in 1994 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2005. When it was built, the gold tower, at 32 stories tall, was reported to be the tallest building in Mississippi, according to a release from MGM Resorts International.

“Gold Strike is a wonderful property with a bright future ahead. Strategically, though, we decided to narrow our focus in Mississippi to a single resort – Beau Rivage – and dedicate more of our time and resources towards continuing to drive success at that leading, world-class resort and casino,” said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International.

The casino will continue to be run under a lease agreement by VICI Properties Inc.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

