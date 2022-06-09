ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Dog found in Horry County trash compactor; police look for person involved

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are looking for a woman after a dog was found Thursday in a trash compactor.

The dog was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center on Jones Road near Socastee, according to police.

Police are looking for a woman who was at the recycling center at the time. The woman is about 5’7″ and 240 pounds, according to police. She was wearing jean shorts and a light shirt. She was driving a black truck and had her hair pulled back.

The dog is currently being cared for by HCPD Environmental Services officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520 or 843-915-8477. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@horrycounty.org .

