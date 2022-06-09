ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperatures reach the 90s on Friday, this weekend

By Travis Michels
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — After the small chance for an afternoon pop-up storm, skies will be clear across Denver Thursday night with mild lows. The higher storm chances are in the southern and eastern plains. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with a light breeze. Friday rounds out the week with mostly sunny skies and warm highs that make it into the lower 90s.

The weekend ahead is even warmer for Denver with highs in the middle 90s. While this will be hot, we are still a few degrees shy of breaking any record temperatures. Saturday and Sunday have abundant sunshine across the Front Range with winds that can pick a bit in the afternoon. Sunday afternoon has the chance for a quick shower or storm.

The heat is still here on Monday with highs in the mid-90s and plenty of sunshine. A front pushes through on Tuesday, dropping temperatures back into the 80s. Tuesday has a few extra clouds and the chance for an afternoon shower as the boundary moves through. The more seasonal highs remain for Wednesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Highs are then back to 90 degrees on Thursday with mainly sunny skies.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

