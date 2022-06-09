Utah exports to China top $1B

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. China business council (USCBC) announced on Thursday that good exports from Utah to China increased 31 percent in 2021 to $1 billion.

The council said China buyers favor Utah meat products, navigational and measurement instruments, chemical preparations, crops, and medical equipment and supplies.

When it comes to meat, Utah’s product exports to China nearly quadrupled in 2021 — likely due to commitments made by China in the Phase One trade deal.

Service exports like tourism and college tuition paid by students from China dropped 32 percent in 2020, reflecting a national trend influenced by COVID-19.

Due to travel exports largely out of the picture, education, credit-related services, and software distribution royalties were Utah’s main services exports to China.

Exports of goods and services from Utah to China supported 5,790 American jobs in 2020. China is the number four international market for Utah exports.

“Even in the face of high tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and a pandemic, China remains an excellent market for Utah,” said Craig Allen, president of USCBC, a trade group with more than 260 American company members doing business with China.

The USCBC profiled two Utah companies that do significant business with China. One is EnRoute Global which manages content and advertising on inflight entertainment systems for Chinese airlines and runs a rapidly growing US to China cross-border e-commerce business.

The other company — Beauty Industry Group — makes human hair extensions in China for sale in the United States, the European Union, and Australia.

“In the coming years, China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy,” said Allen. “With the Beehive State consistently ranked as a top-three in Forbes’ Best State for Business, and over 95,000 Utah jobs supported by international business, Utah companies large and small are well poised to benefit from growing trade with China.”

