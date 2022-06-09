ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah exports to China top $1B

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yVod_0g5zrxJw00

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. China business council (USCBC) announced on Thursday that good exports from Utah to China increased 31 percent in 2021 to $1 billion.

The council said China buyers favor Utah meat products, navigational and measurement instruments, chemical preparations, crops, and medical equipment and supplies.

When it comes to meat, Utah’s product exports to China nearly quadrupled in 2021 — likely due to commitments made by China in the Phase One trade deal.

Service exports like tourism and college tuition paid by students from China dropped 32 percent in 2020, reflecting a national trend influenced by COVID-19.

Due to travel exports largely out of the picture, education, credit-related services, and software distribution royalties were Utah’s main services exports to China.

Utah man sentenced to federal prison for killing 80 eagles and hawks

Exports of goods and services from Utah to China supported 5,790 American jobs in 2020. China is the number four international market for Utah exports.

“Even in the face of high tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and a pandemic, China remains an excellent market for Utah,” said Craig Allen, president of USCBC, a trade group with more than 260 American company members doing business with China.

The USCBC profiled two Utah companies that do significant business with China. One is EnRoute Global which manages content and advertising on inflight entertainment systems for Chinese airlines and runs a rapidly growing US to China cross-border e-commerce business.

The other company — Beauty Industry Group — makes human hair extensions in China for sale in the United States, the European Union, and Australia.

“In the coming years, China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy,” said Allen. “With the Beehive State consistently ranked as a top-three in Forbes’ Best State for Business, and over 95,000 Utah jobs supported by international business, Utah companies large and small are well poised to benefit from growing trade with China.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The costs of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year surge of 8.3%, the Labor Department said Friday. […]
BUSINESS
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a popular Utah-based supermarket chain comes to Eagle Mountain. Macey’s celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 1557 Eagle Mountain Blvd on June 4. This new location marks the company’s twentieth store in the state of Utah. A grand opening celebration was held […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
ABC4

Crews rescue large youth group trapped in Utah slot canyons

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a large group of young men after they were stranded among treacherous slot canyons in Garfield County on Friday. A Garfield County Sheriff says the youth group contained 15 young men and two adult leaders. A Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter was dispatched along with a […]
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
ABC4

Kevin Costner, Hollywood celebs set to film in Utah this summer

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah film and television buffs, get excited as major Hollywood stars head to Utah for their next big project. On Thursday, the Utah Film Commission announced the approval of 13 new productions set to begin filming in Utah. The productions will receive state film incentives approved through the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity […]
ABC4

Utah home destroyed by massive propane grill explosion

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews tackled a house fire caused by a massive propane explosion in Helper.  The Helper Fire Department says the incident occurred inside a mountain residence located near the Colton area. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the explosion was caused by a propane grill located outside of the […]
HELPER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Trade#American#Uscbc#Chinese
ABC4

Man shot, killed by police at Springville Walmart

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Springville Police responded to a call Friday evening about a man at Walmart shooting a gun into the air. While officers responded to the scene, one officer noticed a person following in a vehicle in the rear while driving through the parking lot before that vehicle crashed into the back of […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

Two men arrested for smuggling 7-year-old girl in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl in Cedar City on Saturday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the suspects are Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira, 33, and Brandon Alexis Vargas Cardoso, 19. Troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle along I-15 near mile marker 63 in Cedar City on June […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
ABC4

Dried up: Where does Utah’s drought stand?

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah teen to compete for $150k national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (ABC4) – A Utah teen will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23, 24, and 25. Isabel Hallows, of Salina, is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young […]
MOBILE, AL
ABC4

Utah bank flagged for issuing 189% interest loans through auto repair shops

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re thinking about financing an auto repair loan, you may want to read the fine print. A Utah-based online bank was recently flagged by the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) for issuing up to 189% interest in loans. The company, EasyPay Finance works in tandem with TAB Bank which is […]
ABC4

Fatal wrong-way head-on collision in Davis County, alcohol possible factor

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports a fatal head-collision from Saturday morning. DPS states that the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on I-15 southbound near mile post 321. A black Chevy Silverado was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes while a green Toyota Camry was heading southbound, in […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy