Oklahoma City – Standing on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol, Alasia Smith pleads with lawmakers for her future. The 17-year-old Oklahoma City high school student described to the crowd around her the new fear and anxieties she had felt in the past weeks as shootings across the country, including her home state, were the worst she had ever known. Thought she was. safe place.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO