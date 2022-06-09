ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Showers and storms are possible, Hot week ahead

 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Afternoon showers and storms are still possible, but are become less likely as we enter the weekend. A few disturbances should move through the southeast until the cold front pushes through on Saturday however, those systems should miss our area.

The possibility for showers and storms to pop up in our area due to those systems is possible, but at this time we are not expecting much from these systems other than rain Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the upper 80s, with the chance of a shower or storm on Saturday. As for Sunday the chance of those storms in the afternoon drastically decreases bringing a nice day for outdoor plans,

The main story is about the heat that is coming next week. We should see the mid to upper 90s all next week, with a chance to see heat indexes over 100 by Tuesday. The chance of an afternoon shower or storm to cool off exists all next week, because of daytime heat and humidity.

-Chris Denmark-Miss. State intern 2022

