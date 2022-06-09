WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON I-45

Wednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable and a Splendora Patrol unit came upon a crash that had just occurred at Fostoria Road and I-69. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with Splendora Police and multiple other units. Multiple ambulances were requested due to the number of persons involved in the crash. According to Splendora Police, a 2022 Nissan SpecialtyVan with five people was southbound on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection she slammed into a 2007 Toyota with three children and a driver that was westbound on Fostoria from I-69. The impact caused Toyota to flip. The female driver from Houston who had no insurance or driver’s license did not have the children properly restrained. All three children who varied in age from 4 to 6 were seriously injured. One small boy who was in an unsecured child seat only received a scratch. The other two children were not restrained at all. One child who was transported in critical condition suffered a severe tongue injury after she bit her tongue. The other child was unconscious when units arrived. That child remains in critical condition at Kingwood Hospital. Only one person in the van suffered minor injuries. Splendora Police are attempting to determine which vehicle actually ran the red light and are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Splendora Police Department.

4 DAYS AGO