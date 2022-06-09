ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON I-45

Cover picture for the articleJust after 2:30 pm Thursday a female in her 30s slammed into...

Click2Houston.com

Driver dead after truck falls off, bursts into flames from Beltway 8 overpass near Missouri City, firefighters say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after authorities say their truck fell off an overpass and caught fire at Beltway 8 on Monday. According to Missouri City Fire Chief M. Partida, firefighters from Houston Fire, Missouri City, and Stafford were called to Beltway 8 and US-90 Alt at around noon where a dump truck carrying concrete crashed after falling off the overpass, landing on the ground below.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR CLOSE TO AN HOUR

About 2:30 pm Monday a motorist southbound on FM 1485 near Jefferson Chemical called 911 to report a silver F-150 that was driving all over the road and into ditches. While on the phone with 911 the Ford pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder of the road due to mechanical issues. The impact drove the Tahoe through a fence and into a pasture. The female who was having difficulty walking due to medical boots on both feet was transported to the hospital in stable condition. THe driver in the Tahoe was being checked out by EMS on the scene. Caney Creek Firefighters attempted to make contact with the landowner but were unsuccessful. Due to cattle being in the pasture, Caney Creek Firefighters did what they could to secure the fence. Tommy’s Paint and Body removed the F-150 from the scene. Millers Wrecker removed the Tahoe from the pasture. The crash was investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, three injured in Robertson Co. crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 6, near Lakeway Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2019 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound. A 2005 Dodge pickup attempted to cross state Highway 6 to Sadberry Road, and was struck by the Ford.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

5 PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at the San Jacinto River Bridge The male is armed and is described as a white male, about 6-feet, white shirt and blue jeans, glasses, shaved head and multiple tattoos. A perimeter has been set up along County Road 332 in Liberty County. A DPS helicopter is en route. If spotted call 911 immediately.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

2 dead after street racing leads to fiery crash, police say

HOUSTON — Two people are dead following a fiery crash that resulted from street racing, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 10:11 Saturday night in the 11000 block of Homestead Road. Investigators say a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at what witnesses described as extreme...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CLOSES I-69

At about 5 pm DPS attempted to stop an SUV on I-69 northbound in Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound sideswiping one female just south of Cleveland. The male then crashed into the tree line and fled into the woods where he pointed a gun at the DPS Trooper. A manhunt encompassed the area with Cleveland Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Precinct 4 Constables, Liberty County Sheriff’s Officers, and DPS. A DPS helicopter spotted the suspect and he was taken into custody. It was then they learned he had been shot. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. I-69 is open to one lane only as Texas Rangers arrive on the scene to investigate. Traffic is backed up to FM 1485 in New Caney.
SPLENDORA, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a KIA Soul in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway. A man and a woman in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver admits to drinking before deadly crash in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver admitted to drinking prior to causing a crash Friday evening in northwest Harris County, where one person died. It happened on FM 1960 and Steepletop Dr. a little after 8:30 p.m. where deputies reported a Chevy Suburban was stopped in the westbound outside lanes because of another vehicle making a U-turn at the intersection.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

1 killed, 1 injured in car crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON – A male driver died and female passenger was in critical condition after a car crash on East Freeway on Friday. The incident happened on Westbound I-10 feeder road at Normandy offramp. Houston police and HFD units arrived at the scene and found a sedan crashed into the...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

KATY MAN TRIES TO OPEN LOOP 494 BRIDGE WITH HIS CAR

Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage had concrete barriers, with plastic barriers in front them, and in front them, ROAD CLOSED SIGNS and reflective signs. The male driver who was unconscious when MCHD arrived was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Damage to the barricades was extensive, however, the mystery is how the vehicle only suffered minor scratches. The driver who had run over the anchors for the barricade signs tried to pull off of them. In doing so he completely disintegrated his left rear tire and caused the wheel to cut into the asphalt. Range 3 Wrecker loaded the vehicle. The driver had a difficult time attempting to get the vehicle off the roadway anchors for the barricade signs as they were embedded in the bottom of the vehicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SEVERAL UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH

Wednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable and a Splendora Patrol unit came upon a crash that had just occurred at Fostoria Road and I-69. East Montgomery County Fire responded along with Splendora Police and multiple other units. Multiple ambulances were requested due to the number of persons involved in the crash. According to Splendora Police, a 2022 Nissan SpecialtyVan with five people was southbound on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection she slammed into a 2007 Toyota with three children and a driver that was westbound on Fostoria from I-69. The impact caused Toyota to flip. The female driver from Houston who had no insurance or driver’s license did not have the children properly restrained. All three children who varied in age from 4 to 6 were seriously injured. One small boy who was in an unsecured child seat only received a scratch. The other two children were not restrained at all. One child who was transported in critical condition suffered a severe tongue injury after she bit her tongue. The other child was unconscious when units arrived. That child remains in critical condition at Kingwood Hospital. Only one person in the van suffered minor injuries. Splendora Police are attempting to determine which vehicle actually ran the red light and are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Splendora Police Department.

