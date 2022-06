Mick Jagger put the world on high alert on June 13. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID,” Mick, 78, posted to Instagram. The Rolling Stones frontman was apologetic in his message since it meant his band had to reschedule a performance, but Mick’s son, Lucas Jagger, was more concerned about his father’s health. “Dadda,” Lucas, 23, commented on the post while including a heart emoji and a worried face. The comment got over a thousand likes, with many joining in to reassure Lucas that his father would be okay.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO