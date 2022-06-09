ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOTD announces reopening of Seabrook bridge

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday, June 9, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reopening of the Senator Ted Hickey Bridge.

Emergency repairs have been made. According to DOTD, the work was completed two weeks ahead of the anticipated six-week-long closure.

DOTD said personnel replaced a locking component that holds the moveable span in place.

Louisiana Department of Transportation reminds drivers to drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information.

