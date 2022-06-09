ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

By Rick Earle, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a late-night trip to the South Side and specifically East Carson Street, around 1 a.m. Saturday. The mayor told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that he wants to see for himself what goes on in the late evening and early morning hours along the popular strip that’s lined with bars and restaurants. That area has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.

The mayor has also scheduled a news conference for this Friday to release more details about what new measures he plans to implement to improve safety in the area. This comes after an uptick in violence along East Carson Street during recent months. This past weekend there were two separate shootings and three people were wounded. There have been a rash of fights and shootings over the last several months.

“I think that’s the difference. I want to see. I’ve been over there around 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., but this time I’m going over there around 1 a.m., so that makes a difference,” said Gainey on Thursday morning during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a road linking Larimer and Homewood to East Liberty.

The mayor said he was concerned about the uptick in violence, especially because the owners of the Fudge Farm announced this week they had had enough and were closing down because of the weekend shootings.

“There’s just certain things I want to be able to see for myself. It’s going to help me articulate an also when I talk to public safety to tell them some of the things that I believe we need to do to help impact the change over there,” said Gainey.

Gainey declined to release specifics but said that the Police Bureau’s Group Violence Intervention Unit will be deployed to assist on the Southside. He said additional officers will be added and traffic patterns may be altered in an effort to improve safety.

One of the strategies proposed by police involved using officers in plain clothes and undercover vehicles to patrol the area and look for people violating laws. But today the mayor said he would not implement that tactic, which is similar to the controversial jump-out squads that were deployed years ago.

“I haven’t seen the jump-out squad work. Matter of fact, what I’ve seen is it create more division and tension between communities and policing and that’s not what we’re about,” said Gainey.

The mayor did confirm what Target 11 reported last week, that additional officers were used during the past two weekends and motorcycle units will continue tagging and towing, but business owners say it’s not enough.

“We need more police and we need police that are allowed to do their job,” said Rich Cupka, the owner of a bar and restaurant in the area.

Despite the recent rise in violence, Cupka told Earle that he’s optimistic the mayor will be able to stop the violence. He said he’s glad the mayor is coming to visit East Carson Street.

“I think Gainey understands the problem. He’s coming down, and I think we are the right step to get back to some sort of normalcy,” said Cupka.

Some law enforcement sources and business owners told Target 11 that SWAT officers were going to be placed on every corner to help keep the peace, but the mayor said that was not discussed as part of the plan.

The mayor plans to meet with business owners and residents on the Southside next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Market House.

He said he will release more detailed information at a news conference on Friday about plans to improve safety and security.

Comments / 6

Bobby C.
3d ago

Good take that gray haired lady from the police review board so she can see what police have to put up with too.

Reply
8
Kim Scarbrough
3d ago

Now that everyone knows he's coming this will be a very quiet night on the Southside . Just think about how many police officers that are going with him.

Reply
2
Randy
3d ago

I’m sure he’ll visit early before the fists a flying . Is he taking his social workers with him ? 😂😂😂😂 photo op

Reply
4
Related
wtae.com

One injured in shooting in Swissvale

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police say an adult male was shot along the 2200 block of South Braddock Avenue late Sunday morning. The victim, who was not identified, was shot in the abdomen, according to county police. The victim was transported from the scene and is reported to be in critical condition.
SWISSVALE, PA
wtae.com

Juvenile shot in Terrace Village

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the city's Terrace Village neighborhood. Police confirm the teen was shot once in the forearm near the intersection of Rose and Elmore Streets shortly before 7 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, Allegheny County 911 said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Boy, 13, hospitalized after Terrace Village shooting

A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood, according to police. The child was hospitalized conscious and alert after being shot in the hand, a public information officer said. The shooting was reported on Rose Street around 6:45 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile in stable condition after shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Saturday that officials responded to the 2100 block of Rose Street for a shooting. Police found the juvenile victim, who was shot in the forearm. "He was not cooperative on how or where it occurred," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was stable and alert.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battling fire in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Crews are battling a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS units are on the scene for a fire on 7th Street and Cherry Way. Dispatch said the call for the fire came in at 11:50 a.m. Allegheny...
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home, suspect found dead in Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials said Friday a man suspected in a Pittsburgh homicide was found dead in Philadelphia. Officials said a woman, identified as Sharay Newson, was found dead in her Hazelwood home on Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The day before, Newson had been reported missing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Target 11#The Fudge Farm
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest in shooting at Cambod-Ican Kitchen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, 27-year-old Christopher Young has been arrested. Young is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. RELATED: South Side restaurant employee in critical condition after being struck by stray bulletEarly on  Saturday morning, employees of Cambod-ican Kitchen were cleaning up when bullets began to fly, destroying their windows, and then striking an employee, sending them to the hospital. "Within 10 minutes we hear "boom boom boom boom." We start hearing some bullets," said Daniel McSwiggen, an owner of the restaurant. The same employee who called the police was also shot. We will have more details as this story develops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wtae.com

Violence and drugs delay opening of North Side's Sue Murray Pool

PITTSBURGH — Community and city leaders site an astonishing number of 911 calls placed last summer to the Sue Murray Pool. Calls ranged from overdose episodes just outside the pool, to threats of violence, even against lifeguards, "yeah, and even threats to the lifeguards, so we really want to address those things," said Krista Schlereth, who heads the Children's Ministry at Allegheny Center Alliance Church, witch sits about 100 yards from the pool.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS News

One person hospitalized after being shot in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating and a man is in the hospital after a shooting took place in Swissvale on Sunday morning. According to county police, just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they were alerted to a shooting in the 2200 block of South Braddock Avenue.
CBS Pittsburgh

Charges held for Washington County man accused of shooting and killing neighbor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed his neighbor in Washington County was in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.Bryce Tacy allegedly shot 44-year-old Jerry Anderson last month after a dispute. The deadly neighbor dispute and the SWAT standoff that followed on Loffert Road in Smith Township shook the quiet neighborhood.Officials said Tacy went into his house on Loffert Road after the shooting and would not come out for law enforcement for over 30 minutes. Law enforcement eventually talked the man out of the home. He is charged with criminal homicide and it was held for court. The motive for the shooting is unclear.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
