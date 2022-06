When football shirt numbers were first introduced by two Australian teams in 1911, nobody could have predicted the instrumental role they would play in the modern game. Thinking back on any of the great moments in football, a player and shirt number will always spring to mind. Upcoming stars are now choosing numbers because of legends of the game and with a certain number on their back, any child could turn into their idols while playing in the garden.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO