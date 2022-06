DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Temperatures won’t be coming down quickly this evening. In fact, the lows tonight will only drop to the middle 70s. Tuesday will be another very warm day through mid-afternoon with everyone expected to climb to at least the low 90s. Some folks will crack into the middle 90s. Showers and storms will start popping during the late afternoon and continue through the early evening hours. This will quickly cool down many across the Tri-State. We do have a Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday afternoon for feels-like temperatures above 105 degrees.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO