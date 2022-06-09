ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Mugshot Gallery for week ending June 9, 2022

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Duv05_0g5zjuO500
Stephen S. Greco, 36, of Stevens Point. June 6, 2022: Theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrQkw_0g5zjuO500
Denise G. Syvertsen, 48, of Wausau. June 8, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Comments / 1

minip
4d ago

Denise is 48??!!! I’m 55, and she looks OLD! That’s what drugs and alcohol do to you.

Reply
4
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Not guilty pleas entered for campground owner

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground appeared before a judge Monday for an arraignment hearing. Ann Retzlaff appeared via video from the Shawano County Jail. Online court records indicate Retzlaff was not ready to proceed and petitioned the court for a trial by jury. The court entered not guilty pleas on Retzlaff’s behalf.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Homicide trial underway in 2017 fatal Wausau-area crash

More than five years after a town of Texas crash left one man dead and three people injured, the trial for a Merrill man facing multiple felony charges, including vehicular homicide by use of a controlled substance, is underway in Wausau. Investigators say Douglas R. Stone, 68, of Merrill had...
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Wausau, WI
Entertainment
County
Marathon County, WI
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Marathon County, WI
Government
City
Wausau, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill man in custody following burglar attempt

MERRILL - A man was taken into custody after an attempted burglary was stopped in Lincoln County. A homeowner in the Town of Somo contacted dispatch after his game camera alerted him to someone on his property. The deputy on-scene located an individual in a shed near the home. He...
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

1 airlifted in Lincoln County ATV crash

A 50-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene of an ATV crash Saturday near Tomahawk, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported in the area of Hwy. 86 and County Hwy. YY. Police say the lead ATV was turning around on a trail when a second ATV driver applied brakes to avoid a potential collision. At that point, the woman, who is from Ogema, lost control of the ATV and was ejected, police said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 10, 2022

No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Crime
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Saturday. Offers were called to a parking lot on the 1200-block of East Mason Street around 3 A.M. for a fight outside a business. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT: Missing endangered person

TOWN OF ROYALTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for 26-year-old Brandon Colligan from the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. He was last seen in Stevens Point on Friday around 9:45 A.M., wearing a white short sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts. He is...
ROYALTON, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has determined an incident on Friday, June 10 was a prank call known as swatting. ‘Swatting’ is a prank that involves deceiving a law enforcement agency, causing a large police response. Around 3 p.m. Friday, dispatched received a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Stevens Point resident named recipient of The 2021 DNR Ethical Hunter Award

BARNEVELD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is pleased to announce that Mark Moersch Jr., 29, of Stevens Point, received the 2021 DNR Ethical Hunter Award. Moersch was selected for helping a fellow hunter track a wounded deer after dark and, on a separate occasion, reported a potentially lethal bait pile. This is the 25th year of the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Traffic stop leads to major drug seizure in Wausau

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman arrested, suspected of OWI 4th offense

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire woman is arrested and suspected of operating under the influence in St. Croix County. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on June 8 around 5:18 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a two-vehicle crash at 606 Brakke Drive involving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources vehicle and another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wiproud.com

2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy