ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

By Sarah Hansen
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rle6Q_0g5zjFde00
Money; Getty Images

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again.

An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting.

It’s not just baby formula. While many of the shortages from the pandemic's early days have abated and hand sanitizer and toilet paper are now plentiful, consumers are still struggling to find certain goods because of ongoing supply chain snags, production delays and even extreme weather.

Here are eight things that are hard to find or extra expensive right now because of supply problems, from movie theater popcorn to tampons.

Looking for ways to save money right now?

Refinancing your mortgage at a competitive rate could allow you to lower your monthly mortgage payment. Click your state to get started and see how much you could save!

Sriracha hot sauce

In a letter to wholesale customers last month, sriracha maker Huy Fong Foods said that weather conditions are causing a severe shortage of the chili peppers it uses to make the beloved spicy condiment.

“Unfortunately, this is out of our control,” the company wrote. “Without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products.” It's unclear when store inventory will be affected by the pepper shortage.

Popcorn

As moviegoers return to the box office this summer, they may encounter a popcorn shortage — or at least higher prices.

Farmers are growing less popcorn in general because other crops can yield higher profits at lower costs, the Wall Street Journal reported last month. An ongoing shortage of truckers is delaying shipments too.

And it’s not just the snack itself that's difficult to source. Movie theater concession manufacturers are also facing shortages of cups, trays and the plastic liners for popcorn bags, according to the Journal.

Ad

You never know when you might find yourself financially strapped - the good news is you have options.

A Personal Loan can help you mitigate losses and get back on track. Click here to explore your options!

Tampons

Retailers have been struggling to keep tampons on the shelves, according to a recent report from TIME, leaving people across the country struggling to access the essential care products.

In a recent earnings call, Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer at Tampax maker Procter & Gamble, cited difficulties sourcing raw materials and described the “costly and highly volatile” process of transporting its goods, including feminine care products. The company will raise prices in July to cope with the extra expenses.

Pet food

The same supply chain issues affecting the grocery and personal care categories are also slowing down shipments of pet food this summer, and a shortage of aluminum cans is only making things worse. Citing “inconsistent availability and ongoing sourcing issues,” the Trader Joe’s grocery chain announced in April that it would discontinue six pet food products.

It’s hard to predict when things will return to normal. “Food brands are promising they are going to get better in the next four and six months; others are saying it might be up to a year before we see some of their products back in stock,” one Minnesota pet store general manager told local station KSTP this week.

Baby formula

Back in February, Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall of certain powdered formulas under the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brands after complaints of possible bacterial contamination.

The company said that none of its products tested positive for the bacteria, but the disruption stemming from the recall and subsequent shutdown of a plant in Michigan means that families are still struggling to find formula on store shelves and online.

Ad

Dig in to the benefits that Spot Pet Insurance can offer you and your pet

With pet insurance from Spot, you can get reimbursed for vet bills when your dog is treated for a covered condition. Why wait? Click below to get a free quote today!

Contrast dye

Shortages also persist outside the grocery store. A contrast dye that is essential for medical imaging tests like CT scans is being rationed in hospitals and causing delays for patients, CNN reported this week. Coronavirus-related lockdowns in Shanghai, where the dye is manufactured by GE, are being blamed for the shortage.

Rental cars

If you’re in the market for a rental car for your upcoming summer vacation, or even looking to buy a new car yourself, it’s a good idea to start your search early and prepare to spend extra.

An enormous drop in traveler demand in the early days of the pandemic prompted rental car companies to sell portions of their fleets, and they've struggled mightily to replenish their supply of cars. Production in the car manufacturing industry has slowed significantly because of an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

For rental car companies, that means low inventory and high prices across the board. Bloomberg found that daily rental car rates in the U.S. this summer are roughly double what they were in the summer of 2019.

“It’s still tough out there,” Greg Scott, spokesman for the American Car Rental Association, told the Washington Post in March. “There are some instances where the supply of new cars has improved, but it’s not back where it needs to be and it won’t be for a long time.”

Ad

Get a car insurance policy that offers rental car reimbursement coverage.

If you can't provide proof of auto insurance, the rental car company will usually require you to buy insurance from them.

Houses

News about the red-hot housing market is inescapable, and home prices are up an eye-watering 20% in the last year alone. Those rising prices are attributable in large part to a severe shortage of housing inventory that has persisted throughout the pandemic. There were 48.5% fewer active listings last month compared to May 2020, according to recent data from Realtor.com.

Shipping delays and shortages of lumber and other raw materials helped drive up costs for homebuilders and slowed down the pace of construction — just as demand for new homes began to boom as people sought out more space during the pandemic. Thankfully, there are signs that construction is picking back up again. But for now, buyers can expect slim pickings and exorbitantly high prices.

Ad

Mortgage Rates are expected to increase — act now

Now is the time to get ahead of rising Mortgage Rates. To lock in your rate, just click below and take the first step.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
TRAFFIC
Money

$5? $7? Here's Where Experts Say Gas Prices Are Heading This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and experts are warning that record-high gas prices could climb even higher as vacation season kicks off. Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas is a record $4.60, according to AAA — 50 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than a year ago. Where will gas prices go from here? It's impossible to say for sure, but most forecasts say fuel costs won't be cheap anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Sugar Recalled 'Due to Pieces of Plastic'

It is once again time to check the pantry, because officials have alerted consumers to yet another concerning recall. Rogers brand Golden Yellow Sugar was recalled by Lantic Inc. after the product was found to pose a possible health hazard due to pieces of plastic possibly in the sugar. Consumers were alerted to the recall in a Friday, May 27 recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#New Cars#Car Manufacturing#Personal Loan#Huy Fong Foods
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
Popculture

McDonald's Removes Controversial Item

McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
Money

Money

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy