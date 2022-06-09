Virginia woman buys 54 tickets for one lottery drawing, wins $236,400

June 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player bought 54 tickets bearing the same numbers for a single Pick 4 drawing -- and won $236,400.

Elisha Chapman, of Smithfield, told Virginia Lottery officials she bought her tickets for the May 17 Pick 4 night drawing at the Harris Teeter store in Suffolk.

Chapman's tickets bore the numbers 1-4-0-6, and those were the winning numbers in the drawing.

"I was so excited," the winner recalled. "I jumped up. I ran outside in my pajamas to tell my daughter!"

Chapman bought 40 of the tickets with an "exact order" wager, enabling her to win $5,000 per ticket. The other 14 tickets were purchased with a "50/50" wager, earning her $2,600 per ticket.

The winner visited lottery headquarters to collect the total prize.

"It feels awesome," she said. "I still can't believe it."

Chapman said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her family.