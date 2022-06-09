ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Missing teen linked to Ohio found safe

By Jen Steer
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The teen was found safe.

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Law enforcement officials are searching for a 14-year-old girl believed to be in Ohio.

$30,000 reward for information on Akron teen’s murder

The girl left her house in Joliet, Illinois after an argument with her mother on Tuesday.

The Joliet Police Department said the mom checked the home of the teen’s boyfriend. His family said he had not been home.

According to police, the teen contacted her sister and said she was with her boyfriend in Ohio.

