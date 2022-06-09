ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

New Details and Backstage News on Original Plans for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, AEW World Champion CM Punk was initially supposed to wrestle NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view and win. At Double Or Nothing two weeks ago, Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Title. Punk...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Person
Hirooki Goto
Person
Jay White
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Kazuchika Okada
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Road Dogg Recalls Questioning Vince McMahon About R-Truth and The Miz

Road Dogg recently appeared on “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” to talk about a variety of topics. He talked about R-Truth and how he can turn everything into gold during the interview. He then recalls questioning Vince McMahon about the decision to end SmackDown with The Miz and Truth.
WWE
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Thinks Vince McMahon Secretly Loves the Chaos in WWE

Sami Zayn joined Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics. During it, he spoke with Graves about how hectic things can get in WWE. They commented how there are weekly reports about plans changing all the time in WWE. Vince McMahon, according to both men, enjoys the chaos.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it. Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to talk about a variety of topics. RVD was asked about his friendship with Vince McMahon during it:. “We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him,” Rob shared. “From...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Confirmed for Rare Indy Appearance This Fall

WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has been announced for River City Championship Wrestling’s show on October 22nd at the Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville, Wisconsin. The proceeds from the tickets will go to a scholarship fund named after Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael.
GALESVILLE, WI
PWMania

Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch. – Michael Hayes produced The Street Profts vs. The Usos. – Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley’s promo. – Shane Helms produced...
WWE
PWMania

Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Former WWE Star He Wants in His New Promotion

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed his intentions to launch a wrestling promotion on his podcast. Prinze Jr. discussed the promotion and prospective names on his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast:. “[Killer/Karrion] Kross is definitely a cat that I like.”. “I was like, ‘Dude, oh,...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder. The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him. Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly...
WWE
PWMania

Two New Segments Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE has revealed two new segments. Seth Rollins will be on RAW to address the fans. We’ll find out what’s next for Rollins, according to WWE’s official RAW preview, and he’ll answer for his attack on the injured Cody Rhodes this week.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Backstage News on MJF, Title Plans, AEW Talent Hotel Evacuated, Red Velvet Injured?

– The AEW talent hotel was evacuated the night before Dynamite because of a tornado scare, Fightful Select reports. – Since his AEW Dynamite promo on the post-Double Or Nothing episode of Dynamite, MJF has not traveled with the company, however he was heavily talked about among talent at the tapings, according to Fightful Select. As he requested his release from the company, he is doing a work/shoot storyline.
WWE

