Meta Reportedly Abandons Plan to Release First AR Glasses by 2024

By David Lumb
CNET
 4 days ago

Facebook parent company Meta is reportedly walking back its plan to release its first set of AR glasses commercially in 2024. Instead, those glasses, codenamed Nazare, will be used as demonstration products, with the software team pivoting to building...

Google to Reportedly Allow Third-Party Ad Platforms on YouTube

As regulators in Europe continue to crack down on Big Tech, Google will allow third-party ad platforms on YouTube in a possible attempt to settle an antitrust probe without paying a fine, according to a report from Reuters on Monday. The company's actions are reportedly linked to an ongoing antitrust...
2 Changes to Apple Maps for iPhone and How You'll Use Them

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Several changes are coming to the Maps app on iPhone this year with the launch of iOS 16, Apple announced at its WWDC event on Monday. New features range from high-resolution imagery for apps like Zillow to new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
Wonder if Your Pixel Phone Will Get Android 13? Check This List

One of the best benefits of owning a Pixel phone is that Google's devices are usually the first to get new Android updates. Depending on which Pixel you own, your phone could be eligible for upgrades over the next three to five years. Android version updates usually bring new features...
Forget iOS 16, These Are the iPhone Hidden Features You Can Try Now

Apple's iOS 16, which was previewed at WWDC 2022, is currently in developer beta. You can download the iPhone update now, but you probably shouldn't yet in most cases. If you're excited to get your hands on all the new iPhone features in iOS 16, there may be an alternative to quench those cravings. Your iPhone has a few hidden features you likely haven't explored, especially if it runs iOS 15 (or its latest iteration iOS 15.5).
Your Netflix May Have Been Hacked. Here's How to Tell

Those precious dollars you pour into your Netflix subscription each month shouldn't be taken for granted. If your account is hacked and some freeloader is watching the biggest shows in streaming on your account, it feels like a double slap in the face. Ouch. You could be fine with sharing...
Musk to face Twitter employees at meeting

Billionaire Elon Musk will address Twitter employees at a meeting this week, the company confirmed Tuesday, in a first since launching his troubled $44 billion bid for the social media platform. Musk has threatened to withdraw his bid, accusing Twitter of failing to provide data on fake accounts, but the company has since reportedly agreed to provide him access.
Streaming Ads Will Help Netflix’s Bottom Line More Than Disney’s, Analyst Says

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ will generate $1.8 billion in U.S. ad revenue by 2025 from its forthcoming ad-supported streaming tier, with Netflix coming in at $1.2 billion, Wall Street analyst Michael Nathanson estimates in a new report. While Disney will pile up more cash, Netflix’s bottom line will benefit more from the influx of ads given the impact of Disney’s theme parks on its balance sheet, Nathanson concluded in his report, which is titled “Mad Men to the Rescue.” On the global front, Netflix has more potential in the long run, Nathanson believes, though his report is...
The Most Exciting New Phones We're Hoping to See in 2022

We've already seen several new phones from Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus debut this year, but some of 2022's most anticipated releases are expected to arrive closer to the fall. Apple is rumored to announce a giant version of its standard, non-Pro iPhone this year, while Google's Pixel 7 will introduce a new generation of its in-house Tensor chip. Samsung reportedly has new foldables on the way, too.
The Porsche 911 America Edition Looks Patriotic

The 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition is Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur's latest special edition. It celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 356 America Roadster, the first Porsche designed specifically for the US. Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the new Porsche 911 America.
Galaxy S22 Deals: $300 Off at Amazon, Up to $1,125 Off at Samsung and More

It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.
Slow iPhone? Clear Your Browser Cache to Speed It Up Again

If your iPhone is sluggishly moving from app to app and taking forever to open a new browser tab, it might be time to clear its cache. This will speed up your phone and possibly save you from having to spend money on an iPhone upgrade (though you may be already considering the iPhone 13). You can also manage your iPhone's storage to help get it running fast again.
Best iPhone 13 Fast Chargers at the Lowest Prices We Can Find

Once upon a time, you could get everything you needed for your new iPhone -- a power adapter, USB cable and a pair of wired EarPod headphones -- right in the box when you purchased. Sadly, those days are gone. The iPhone 12 series' release changed all of that. It was the first model in the line that didn't include headphones or a power adapter in the box, instead only coming equipped with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable. And the most recent iPhone 13 models have met the same fate. The Lightning cable is still quite useful. It offers the fastest charging speeds when paired with the right Apple iPhone charger, but you're still going to need a wall adapter to get a charge from an outlet. If you're looking for a quality charger, whether you're hunting for an iPhone 12 charger or one for an iPhone 13, this list will guide you to the best iPhone charger for your needs.
‘A proper family vibe’: the Silhouettes Project, Hackney’s fiercely indie music community

On a Friday evening in June 2021, saxophonist Alabaster dePlume heard the silky vocals of Karl Benjamin and Elisa Imperilee seeping through the walls of Root73’s recording studio in the Total Refreshment Centre in Dalston, London. Inspired, he grabbed his instrument and improvised a spectacular melody for their new track in one take. “He added magic and then fucked off,” says Jaden Osei-Bonsu (AKA Eerf Evil), who co-founded the Silhouettes Project with Asher Korner (AKA Kosher) for moments like these.
Ditch Siri and Put Alexa on Your iPhone Home Screen Instead

You already know you can give Alexa commands on your Echo devices, but did you know that you can also talk to Alexa on your iPhone?. Siri is fine (and Apple added a couple updates for its virtual assistant in iOS 15.4), but if you would rather converse with Amazon's trusty voice assistant, you can just add the iOS Alexa app widget to your iPhone or iPad home screen. Once you set it up, one tap brings up the assistant you'd prefer to talk to.
Resident Evil Village DLC is Called Shadows of Rose, Comes Out Oct. 28

It's been more than a year since Resident Evil Village brought us on a dark journey and introduced the beloved Lady Dimitrescu on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, so we're overdue for another helping. It's coming Oct. 28 in the form of downloadable content Shadows of Rose, developer Capcom revealed in its livestreamed showcase Monday.
Starfield Has More Than 1,000 Planets for Players to Explore

Starfield made its appearance at Sunday's Xbox showcase with an extended gameplay demo. Along with some of the action, the scope of the sci-fi RPG was on display: More than 1,000 planets across 100 systems will be fully explorable when the game comes out in 2023. In the reveal, players...
Diablo 4 Launches in 2023, Coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation Consoles

Revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Blizzard had new gameplay for the highly anticipated Diablo IV, and it was also announced that the game is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2023. Announced back at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo IV is the next major game of the series, bringing back that classic hack-and-slash gameplay with a new story and characters to play as.
NASA Satellites Lost as Astra Rocket Mission Goes Awry

Space can be a heartbreaker. Commercial space company Astra is still working out some kinks with its rocket system. Astra launched the Tropics-1 mission for NASA on Sunday and it got off to a good start, but failed to deliver two cubesats -- small satellites -- into orbit. The launch...
