Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD Chief recommends termination after 2nd-degree murder charge

By FOX 17 News
 4 days ago
Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom intends to recommend Ofc. Christopher Schurr be fired after a murder charge was filed against him.

“Based on the information that I have available to me at this time, I intend to recommend the city manager immediately suspend Officer Schurr without pay pending termination,” said Winstrom at a press conference on Thursday.

This announcement comes after Kent County Prosectuor Chris Becker filed a second-degree murder charge against Schurr for his role in the April 4 shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

According to Winstrom, Schurr is entitled to a hearing since termination is recommended.

Mark Washington, Grand Rapids city manager, said that meeting will likely take place early-to-mid next week.

Following the hearing, Washington would then be able to decide whether to fire Schurr.

He would be suspended without pay in the interim.

Schurr has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Winstrom said it was a "difficult" time for the department, but he expected his officers to continue their work.

“It’s been a very difficult time to be the police," said Winstrom. "I cannot imagine a more difficult department across the country to be a police officer in right now than the Grand Rapids Police Department. These officers, these detectives have been doing an absolutely professional and exceptional job under the most challenging conditions.”

Schurr is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 61 st District Court in Kent County.

His attorneys called the shooting not a “murder, but an unfortunate tragedy,” telling the Associated Press, “Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death.”

Before the shooting on April 4, Schurr’s personnel record contained two complaints, one of them unsubstantiated, and 14 letters of recognition.

WATCH:

GR city officials hold press conference after charging decision in Lyoya investigation

Grand Rapids city leaders also outlined the next steps in the investigative process at Thursday’s press conference.

GRPD’s Internal Affairs unit recently received Michigan State Police’s reports and evidence it collected during its criminal investigation into the incident.

The unit will now conduct a separate investigation to determine whether city or GRPD rules, procedures, and / or policies were violated during the shooting .

Following that, the city’s office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA) will audit MSP and GRPD's IA reports and findings.

OPA would then release its audits finding and make policy recommendations to city leaders.

“A lot of the work that we’ve done [over the years], I believe has been important work moving us in the right direction,” said Rosalynn Bliss, Grand Rapids mayor. “Is that work ever done? Likely not.”

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

