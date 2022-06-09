PHOTOS: Tennessee practices ahead of playing Notre Dame

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional.

Notre Dame advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional after winning the Statesboro Regional. The Fighting Irish defeated Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Tennessee enters Super Regional play following winning three games in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols defeated Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Ahead of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame, Tennessee practiced Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are photos of Tennessee’s practice on Thursday.