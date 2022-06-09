ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

PHOTOS: Tennessee practices ahead of playing Notre Dame

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42LMBk_0g5zfouR00

No. 1 Tennessee (56-7) will host Notre Dame (38-14) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the NCAA baseball tournament Super Regional.

Notre Dame advanced to the Knoxville Super Regional after winning the Statesboro Regional. The Fighting Irish defeated Georgia Southern and Texas Tech twice.

Tennessee enters Super Regional play following winning three games in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols defeated Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech.

Ahead of the Knoxville Super Regional against Notre Dame, Tennessee practiced Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Below are photos of Tennessee’s practice on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6roN_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AjkT_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phP7j_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNeiD_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3ROL_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR5ND_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq0BS_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcvQH_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOsyR_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiJe2_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iny9v_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BJMo_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YW32q_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yglBo_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H29p3_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0nmg_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZY02_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXmxE_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WmAD_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FF1Y6_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcmsP_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBaPb_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Do4G_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277cCM_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HiDn_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eiUBa_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42daOo_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWZ3y_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25KBue_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vv1CW_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooPoI_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGfDf_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00p17W_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGfF1_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yP0Cm_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLLSm_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228QHL_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOif3_0g5zfouR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zW33_0g5zfouR00

