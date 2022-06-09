ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Carter County sheriff pulls plug on housing federal inmates, revenue that goes with it

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Citing an inability to recruit and retain employees due to low pay, outgoing Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford is ending a contract to house federal prisoners that netted the county about a million dollars in each of the past two reported fiscal audits.

Lunceford told News Channel 11 a couple dozen of the 60 or so inmates had already been picked up and relocated. He warned that after several years of attempts to get higher pay approved — corrections officers start at about $26,000 a year — conditions have become unsafe to house extra inmates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFZad_0g5zfcJj00
The Carter County, Tenn. jail is ending its contract to house federal inmates, with Sheriff Dexter Lunceford saying low staffing makes continuing the program unsafe. (WJHL Photo)

“I would have had to have been funded over the last couple of years, three years, to the point where I could retain, hire and retain employees,” Lunceford said. “We can’t do that anymore. We don’t even have people applying.”

Carter Co. BOE to select new director of schools Thursday

Lunceford, who narrowly lost to Mike Fraley in the Republican primary for sheriff , will complete his second term in September. He said since implementing the federal contract several years ago, its revenues have helped pay the bond note on the jail and allowed for important one-time expenses that have allowed modernization of the department.

The county has been bringing in about $2 million annually through housing federal and state inmates, Lunceford said. After the jail payment, “what’s left over they allow us to use to make one-time purchases for equipment, things of that sort so we don’t have to go back to the citizens for tax money, local tax money.”

Lunceford said the federal contract pays well above the $37 the state pays to house its inmates and has other financial advantages as well. He said the proceeds that haven’t gone to the jail note have helped buy new vehicles, implement what he said is one of the most advanced IT systems in the area and send staff to important trainings, among other things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ycDA_0g5zfcJj00
Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford (WJHL Photo)

“Losing that money, all of that extras … that’s made this sheriff’s department successful to where the crime’s down 41% — ‘we’re very successful — that’s going to go away, and the commission is going to have to come up with a million dollars a year to make the payment on the jail,” Lunceford said.

Carter County’s audits show the “prisoner board” program for federal inmates brought in just over $1 million in fiscal 2019 and $981,071 in fiscal 2020. State inmate revenues were $663,092 in fiscal 2019, $588,548 in fiscal 2020.

The department’s entire expense budget in fiscal 2020 was $5.6 million.

Attorneys meet before Megan Boswell motions hearing Monday

Even if the county commission were to implement major pay raises for the department, Lunceford said it would take at least a year to get staffing back close to where it needs to be. He said jail corrections officers are typically the stable of employees from whom road officers are selected. Those with the ability and inclination get sent on to the academy and eventually become road officers and/or investigators.

As far as the federal contract, which wasn’t in place when he took office, “then you have to approach the federal authorities with renegotiations, and this is gonna put a sour taste in their mouth and maybe they sign another contract, maybe they don’t,” Lunceford said.

“That won’t be my call. But this is not a quick fix. We didn’t get here overnight, we can’t fix it overnight.”

That said, Lunceford called the use of the federal inmate contract to augment the department’s budget “imperative.”

“Either that or you go back 20 years to where you have no technology, your cars have 200,000 miles on them, you’re putting your officers at risk, their uniforms are torn and tattered, they have no training. Yeah, you can. You can cut all those things. We can (also) go back to gravel roads.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Carter Co. mayor appointed to state committee by governor

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby will serve Tennessee as part of a state committee at the request of the state’s top executive. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee appointed Woodby to the Local Government Planning Committee, according to a release from the county mayor’s office. Woodby’s term begins immediately and will last […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Church Hill cemetery ordered to pay over $1,400 for state violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill cemetery was fined more than $1,400 for alleged financial and maintenance issues. Records show Church Hill Memory Gardens was ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty plus $668 in investigation costs to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. The cemetery agreed to pay the department in a […]
CHURCH HILL, TN
WJHL

Tazewell County Animal Shelter faces a Code Red situation

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS) — One local animal shelter in Virginia needs help as it reaches “Code Red.” The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is on the verge of euthanizing animals to make space for new intakes. The director of the shelter, Jenny Dawson, said she’s thankful they haven’t had to go that route yet. She said […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#County Commission#Elizabethton#Wjhl#Boe#Republican
WJHL

Carter Co. authorities searching for roaming pig’s owner

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pig remains on the loose in Carter County, and deputies reached out to the public on Sunday for help locating the lost swine’s owner. Authorities stated in a Facebook post they found a pig wandering on Judge Ben Allen Road and have had no success finding the owner. The […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TBI identifies man killed by police in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Saturday named the man a Carter County deputy shot and killed Friday morning. According to a release from the TBI, the suspect, identified as Daniel Raymond Honeycutt, 38, of Kingsport, had been threatening residents with a gun at the 100 block of Woodland […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints have been found on a “crucial” piece of evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted woman

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who currently has several felony warrants. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Misty Michelle Sabins is wanted for multiple non-violent felony warrants. Sabins is: 41 years of age Born on 06/08/1981 Is five feet tall Weighs 162 pounds […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Russell County Health Department moving to new quarters

The Russell County Health Department will remain closed for the remainder of the week to allow personnel to transfer to their new office space. Residents can visit the new location beginning June 20th at the Russell County Government Center at 139 Highland Drive in Lebanon. Anyone with concerns or questions...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
Herald and Tribune

Society reaches out to Chester Inn ‘residents’

The Chester In welcomed visitors in May, some living and dead. Southern Research Society is not another ghost hunting team, according to the team, they are true researchers of the paranormal. And they came to conduct research at the Chester Inn for their latest pursuit of phenomena. “We started doing...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Johnson Co. deputies to host free church security program

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester told News Channel 11 on Friday that the agency will host church security and active shooter training on June 18 at 10 a.m. The class will occur at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 1288 Cold Springs Road and will provide instruction on setting up […]
WJHL

Norton police chief James Lane awarded $10,000 Injured First Responder grant

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Norton Police Department Chief of Police James Lane has been selected to receive a $10,000 grant. The Injured First Responder Grant was awarded by the ‘Running 4 Heroes’ organization which raises money and awareness for law enforcement. According to a Facebook post by the organization Chief Lane, a […]
WJHL

TBI: Deputy fatally shoots man in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County deputies shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a gun and charged at an officer Friday morning in the Siam community. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Carter County deputies responded to the 100 block of Woodland Heights Road just before 7:30 a.m. after receiving a […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy