Robert ‘Bob’ Charles Franz, 71, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Bridge Haven-Opas House in Lawrence, KS. While we feel great sadness at his loss, we have profound gratitude for his release from his long journey with Lewy Body Dementia. It was not a quick or easy way to fade, not for him, and not for his beloved family, but there is nothing more true than this: how extraordinarily lucky we were to have known him.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO