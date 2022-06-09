ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: Police say Jordan Gray, the man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and leaving the scene without rendering aid in Murray on Saturday, has turned himself in to authorities.

Cover picture for the articleOn June 4, 2022 at approximately 9:00 pm, Murray Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run on South 16th Street near Johnson Blvd. Officers discovered a male in the...

