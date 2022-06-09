BREAKING: Police say Jordan Gray, the man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and leaving the scene without rendering aid in Murray on Saturday, has turned himself in to authorities.

On June 10, 2022 at approximately 9:55 AM, deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two vehicle, injury collision on US 45 North at the intersection of KY 1241, just north of Mayfield. Deputies arrived and discovered that Fayiz Abu Safi, 38 of Mayfield, had been southbound on KY 1241, operating a 2002 Toyota four door sedan. Abu Safi was stopped at the stop sign at the above intersection. He was preparing to cross the northbound lanes of US 45 North in order to then turn left onto US 45 and travel southbound. A vehicle that was traveling northbound on US 45 North in the right lane, made a right turn onto KY 1241. As that vehicle was making its turn, Abu Safi began to pull across the northbound lanes of US 45. With his view blocked by the vehicle that was turning right on KY 1241, Abu Safi was not able to see a 2019 Honda SUV in the left lane of US 45 North operated by Candace Lind, 46 of Walnut, IL. Abu Safi’s vehicle pulled into the path of Lind’s vehicle, striking Lind’s vehicle near the back, passenger side tire. Lind attempted to avoid Abu Safi’s vehicle by steering to the left but the vehicles still collided. The collision caused the rear of Lind’s vehicle to rotate to the left and the vehicle then rolled over three to four times before coming to rest right side up.

