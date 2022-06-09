ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WATCH: Mark Ingram at practice for the final week of Saints OTAs

By Richie Mills
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219qZK_0g5zbYsX00

NEW ORLEANS — Veteran running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for final week of New Orleans Saints OTAs.

Ingram’s presence serves as a sign that the team’s mandatory mini-camp is just around the corner with camp opening next Tuesday, June 14th.

Here is video of Ingram and others from today’s practice:

Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and a few others were not spotted at practice today.

Head Coach Dennis Allen expects that to change next week:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Sunday Conversation: Pete Taylor’s Daughters

On this week’s Sunday Conversation, David Edelstein speaks with Pete Taylor’s (as in Pete Taylor Park at Southern Miss) Daughters: Barbara Gandy and Jeanne Rice. They speak about the first-ever NCAA Super Regional hosted at Pete Taylor Park.
BASKETBALL
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed in car on Cooper Road

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a man after a woman was shot and killed in her car on Cooper Road on Saturday, June 11. Police said the woman was shot in her neck around 11:32 a.m. while sitting in her car. She died at the scene. Her identity will not be […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting sues city, police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The mother of a man charged in connection to a Hattiesburg shooting filed a lawsuit against the City of Hattiesburg, the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD), the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, “unknown police officers,” “unknown defendants” and “unknown news media.” William Jones III, 23, of Hattiesburg, was charged with one count […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced early Monday morning that Robert Jackson was captured. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a five-year-old was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened during a domestic altercation between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Officials want event promoter shut down in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County officials are looking into ways to stop a promoter from hosting events in the county. This comes after a shooting that happened at an event in Vaughan. The Yazoo Herald reported the event was held on private land at 281 Thomas Road. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Otas#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Two men killed in interstate shooting in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men died in an interstate shooting that happened during a chase from Holmes to Yazoo County on Friday, May 27. The Yazoo Herald reported three men from Holmes County were driving on the interstate around 5:00 p.m. when the driver claims another car pulled beside them and began shooting […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Parents to face fine for unaccompanied children at mall

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said parents could face a fine for unaccompanied children at the Vicksburg Mall. Police Chief Penny Jones said the police department will be enforcing Mississippi Code 97-5-39 in an effort to keep the community safe for children. Jones said no children under the age of 18 will be allowed […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in connection to Warren County beating

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department following a beating that happened on Saturday, June 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies responded to an assault that happened around 11:00 p.m. on Newman Road. Video reportedly showed Cameron Evans being beaten. The newspaper reported Timothy Bordelon, […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man arrested for receiving a stolen car

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was arrested in connection to a car theft. The incident happened on Friday, June 10 before 2:30 p.m. on Cherry Street. The victim told police a silver 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara had been stolen earlier in the day. Police said the vehicle had been parked with the keys […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Juvenile hit by car in Biloxi, woman turns herself in

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman turned herself in to the Biloxi Police Department in connection to a hit and run that left a juvenile boy injured on Monday, June 13. Biloxi police said they responded to the scene around 9:58 a.m. on Beach Boulevard. They said the boy had been hit by a car. […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for shooting brother at Warren County campground

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened at the Battlefield Campground on Interstate 20 Frontage Road on Sunday, June 12. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said one of the brothers shot the other in […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Perry County deputies arrest man with heroin, marijuana edibles

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A traffic stop on Highway 98 and Highway 29 led to Perry County deputies seizing illegal narcotics this weekend. Investigators said the traffic stop happened on Friday, June 10. During the investigation, the deputy seized what is believed to be more than seven grams of heroin and more than 300 […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy