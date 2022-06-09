WATCH: Mark Ingram at practice for the final week of Saints OTAs
NEW ORLEANS — Veteran running back Mark Ingram returned to the practice field for final week of New Orleans Saints OTAs.
Ingram’s presence serves as a sign that the team’s mandatory mini-camp is just around the corner with camp opening next Tuesday, June 14th.
Here is video of Ingram and others from today’s practice:
Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, CJ Gardner-Johnson, and a few others were not spotted at practice today.
Head Coach Dennis Allen expects that to change next week:
