ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Airport roadwork starts June 15

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcK4L_0g5zazYF00

A road construction project is planned for Tucson International Airport, and Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) will temporarily relocate the Cell Phone Waiting Lot starting Wednesday, June 15.

The temporary lot is located near the corner of Plumer Avenue and Elvira Road.

TAA officials plan to place signage along multiple nearby streets to help drivers find the detour to the waiting area.

This roadway improvement construction planned for Airport Drive will extend from Plumer Avenue to the soon-to-be out of commission cell phone lot entryway.

The connector street and cell phone lot is scheduled to re-open by Thursday, June 30.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Tucson Announces Director of Tucson Water

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega, with concurrence from the Mayor and City Council, has named John P. Kmiec as director of Tucson Water. Director Kmiec is a longtime water leader in Arizona. His career spans four decades, with an emphasis on water resource management, utility leadership, and addressing water quality challenges for the Tucson community.
TUCSON, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Sorona Quest expands carside services

BULLHEAD CITY — In the coming months, Bullhead City residents may not even need to leave their car to get routine blood work done. Sonora Quest Laboratories is piloting a carside option for routine laboratory testing at three of its Patient Service Centers in Scottsdale, Sun Lakes and Bullhead City.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
Community SaddleBrooke

Tucson, a quirky, but high culture town

Residents and visitors to the SaddleBrooke Community appreciate Tucson as a nearby quirky town with its the unusual combination of culture and arts. It comprises more than just amazing food. It was the first area in the United States designated as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).The association supports designated cities in becoming hubs of creativity and cultural production.
TUCSON, AZ
Government Technology

Tucson, Ariz., EV Building Code Proposal Raises Opposition

(TNS) — The city of Tucson is looking to make it easier for electric vehicle drivers to charge up on the go in the future, with proposed new requirements for "EV readiness" for new apartments and commercial development. Business and landlord groups say they support EVs, but the city...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Lease Report June 6-10, 2022

INDUSTRIAL - 3808 E GOLD LINKS RD, TUCSON, 86713, South. Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. renewed their lease with Bloomfield Capital, LLC for 5,958 square feet of industrial space, located at 3808 E. Golf Links Rd. in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roadwork#Signage#Tucson Airport Authority#Airport Drive#The University Of Arizona#Linkedin
seniorsmatter.com

Home care company is bringing the ER to the living room

A Colorado startup – inspired in part by the philosophy of aging in place – is looking to provide an alternative to emergency room care in more and more cities across the United States. Denver-based DispatchHealth provides at-home care with mobile equipment and health care workers in small...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
modernfarmer.com

Can Dryland Farming Help Growers Endure Increasing Heatwaves and Drought?

Cream-colored squash and tepary beans ripen on vines and bushes whose roots grasp the heavy clay soil of Arizona’s Tohono O’odham reservation. Prickly pears, oregano and agave grow beneath a mesquite tree in the town of Patagonia, Arizona. And in a downtown Tucson garden, desert ironwood trees shade chuparosa shrubs and wolfberries.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Chris Bianco and Don Guerra Bring Home James Beard Awards to Arizona

The James Beard Awards, arguably the most prestigious accolades in the culinary realm, are back after a two-year hiatus. The awards were abruptly canceled in 2020 amid concerns of a lack of diversity and allegations against some nominees, coupled with COVID-19’s impact on the food world. The James Beard Foundation took time to audit the awards, which have now returned with the 2022 theme "Gather for Good."
PHOENIX, AZ
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Chicago to Tucson

If you're up for an adventure featuring scenic forests, beautiful national parks, memorable cities, and diverse landscapes littered with iconic attractions, then a road trip from Chicago to Tucson is perfect for you. The 1,750-mile road trip from Chicago to Tucson takes 25 hours of continuous driving. Passing through Springfield,...
CHICAGO, IL
tucsonlifestyle.com

Q&A: Mike Ortega

Douglas, Arizona, born and raised. Q: How did you become interested in your career field?. I worked in construction with my father and grandfather when I was young, and I have always been fascinated with how things are built and how they operate. Q: What is the biggest challenge of...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Bicycle Collision on Sandario Road [Marana, AZ]

Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near Twin Peaks Road. The incident took place the early morning of June 7, along Sandario Road and Saguaro Highlands Drive. According to reports, the collision was between a cyclist and a vehicle. Although, the events that led to the accident remain unknown. When...
MARANA, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy