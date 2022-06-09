Tucson Airport roadwork starts June 15

A road construction project is planned for Tucson International Airport, and Tucson Airport Authority (TAA) will temporarily relocate the Cell Phone Waiting Lot starting Wednesday, June 15.

The temporary lot is located near the corner of Plumer Avenue and Elvira Road.

TAA officials plan to place signage along multiple nearby streets to help drivers find the detour to the waiting area.

This roadway improvement construction planned for Airport Drive will extend from Plumer Avenue to the soon-to-be out of commission cell phone lot entryway.

The connector street and cell phone lot is scheduled to re-open by Thursday, June 30.

