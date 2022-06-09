ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

After 7 straight quarters when Americans got richer, household net worth just fell by $500 billion

By Chloe Berger
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180pLd_0g5za3si00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

In a continuation of bad news, the Federal Reserve’s latest report on the Financial Accounts of the United States announced that the total household net worth fell for the first time after seven straight quarters of expansion.

Specifically, it fell by $0.5 trillion, or $500 billion, to $149.2 trillion in the quarter that ran from January through March.

As stocks flirt with a bear market, it’s no surprise that Americans are worth less than they were six months ago. This occurred mostly due to the decrease in the value of corporate equities that households invested in directly and indirectly, set off by Wall Street’s bad first quarter.

If not for the hot housing market, the Fed said, the damage would have been even worse. “A sizable $3 trillion decline in the value of stocks on the household balance sheet was partially offset by an increase in the value of real estate,” the central bank wrote, as a $1.6 trillion gain in household equity and a high rate of saving made up for the huge decline in equities.

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes each fell by around 5% in the quarter, and the Nasdaq tanked even harder, by 9%, as tech stocks got routed.

The central bank also noted that debt is increasing nationwide.

Household debt has increased to $18.3 trillion, up by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mortgage debt and non-mortgage credit card debt rates also grew. Domestic nonfinancial business debt and federal government debt grew. The only thing dropping is state and local government debt, by 3%.

As the stimulus checks and government assistance stopped just as a period of high inflation kicked off, households started to lose wealth. Chipping away at their pandemic-era savings, the average American saved about 15% less this year than last in retirement funds. Still, Americans continue to have higher personal savings than pre-pandemic, as the Federal Reserve reports.

About 61.3% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a report by loan issuer LendingClub. This represents a 9% increase since last year. The wealthy are still able to splurge while lower-income households spend less since government assistance and higher wages were pulled back, as pointed out by the Washington Post.

But as CEOs warn of a recession, this news does not bode well for families struggling to remain afloat, as households meet the challenges of a more volatile market.

Comments / 10

Dems Are Sheep
4d ago

And now the gubment want to force you to buy EV's that have a higher rate of depreciation. 🖕🏿🖕🏾🖕🏽🖕🏼🖕🏻🖕

Reply
6
Saxon Woods
3d ago

The rich got richer - the poor remained poor- and the middle class became the working poor-

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Household Net Worth#Government Debt#Household Debt#Fortune Features#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Dow#Nasdaq
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Fortune

142K+
Followers
7K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy