ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin police investigating suspicious death at North Lamar bus stop

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon in the 12400 block of North Lamar after a body was found at a bus stop.

In a briefing, Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs with APD said officers responded to a call for a dead body at 2:08 p.m. The victim appeared to be a young adult white male, Hobbs said.

APD said homicide detectives were currently on scene investigating, but this is being considered a suspicious death right now, according to APD.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNEc0_0g5zU3Rw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PgHB_0g5zU3Rw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHDkd_0g5zU3Rw00

Hobbs said the incident “seems like it’s isolated” and that police don’t believe there is any danger to the public right now. No suspect has been identified by police.

APD requested people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 4

Related
fox7austin.com

APD investigates deadly crash in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash in south Austin. Austin police said on June 10 at 12:28 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Texas Oaks Drive and Slaughter Lane due to a crash with a truck and motorcycle. The motorcyclist, 62-year-old Jedd...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD identifies victims after three die in separate weekend motorcycle mishaps

The annual Republic of Texas Biker Rally weekend proved deadly in Austin again even though the motorcycle event itself moved to Bastrop County this year. Three people died in separate motorcycle incidents around Austin over the weekend. Austin Police say Jedd Bennett was eastbound on Slaughter Lane near Menchaca Road...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD: 1 man dead in police shooting in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. APD Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at 12:13 p.m., an officer saw a disabled vehicle on the side of the road near the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane with an occupant inside. The officer said the occupant had a knife, so additional officers were called to respond.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

APD investigating officer-involved shooting that left 1 dead in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a person died following an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. Chief Joseph Chacon says at approximately 12:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, an officer on standard patrol observed a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Koenig Lane near Airport Boulevard that appeared to be disabled.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in car in South Austin, police investigating as homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating as a homicide a suspicious death in South Austin. Police say the body of a woman was found in a car at around 5 p.m. on June 12 inside a vehicle in a parking lot at the West Riverside Splash Pad at Auditorium Shores.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED, THIRD STILL AT LARGE AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Two Austin men were arrested and a third is still at large after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:35, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2600 block of Schulte Boulevard. Upon stop, the front passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and still remains at large. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Jose Martinez, 19 of Austin, and the rear seat passenger, Evys Garcia, 51 of Austin, were taken into custody. Evys was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jose was charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ, Tampering with a Government Record, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Money Laundering of between $2,500 and $30,000, and Human Trafficking.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Bus Stop#Nexstar Media Inc
smcorridornews.com

Hays County Sheriff’s Office alerts residents of phone scam

HAYS COUNTY — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office has reported a recent instance of a phone scam that may affect local residents. On Friday, June 10, 2022, a Harris County resident was contacted by voicemail by a man posing as Chief Deputy Mike Davenport of Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dead, others injured in shooting in Williamson County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says one person has been killed and others injured after a shooting. The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. on June 12 in the 12600 block of Oro Valley Trail in Austin in Williamson County. The sheriff's office responded along with the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspected drunk driver causes wreck on Northwest Side after speeding, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected drunk driver accused of causing a crash on the Northwest Side of the city was arrested Sunday, according to officials. Police say a sedan was speeding on the access road of 410 at Callaghan Rd., when at some point the car slammed into a white vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the white vehicle to hit an SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

It’s been one month since a pro-cyclist was killed in Austin. Her alleged murderer is still on the run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Exactly a month ago Saturday, police say Kaitlin Armstrong shot and killed pro-cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, who had just gone swimming and to dinner with Armstrong’s boyfriend. Despite several leads, including the discovery that Armstrong had flown from Austin to New York, law enforcement hasn’t been able to locate the murder suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy