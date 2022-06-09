Austin police investigating suspicious death at North Lamar bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Thursday afternoon in the 12400 block of North Lamar after a body was found at a bus stop.

In a briefing, Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs with APD said officers responded to a call for a dead body at 2:08 p.m. The victim appeared to be a young adult white male, Hobbs said.

APD said homicide detectives were currently on scene investigating, but this is being considered a suspicious death right now, according to APD.







Hobbs said the incident “seems like it’s isolated” and that police don’t believe there is any danger to the public right now. No suspect has been identified by police.

APD requested people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.

