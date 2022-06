CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police have identified the three people who were killed in a. mass shooting last weekend that also injured 14 others. Chattanooga Police on Friday said the three people who died are Darian Hixson, Myrakle Moss and Kevin Brown. Police have said that 14 of the 17 victims in the June 5 shooting were hit by gunfire and another three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO