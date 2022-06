Chow fans! I am a young guy, definitely under one year old and I am coming out of my shell after being abandoned by my former people. I was shy and timid for a little while but now I know more of what to expect day by day. I am all of the things that you think of when you think of Chows so strangers will have to go slow and I should go to a home with much older kiddos or adults.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO