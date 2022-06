Baltimore has a lot of great things, and good food is one of them. From our seafood to our soul food, your taste buds will definitely be satisfied.

In honor of National Soul Food Month, here’s a list of soul food restaurants you can check out! Feel free to send us your favorite soul food restaurants in the area!

1. Georgia Peach Soul Food

2. Soul Delishaus

3. Creole Soul Restaurant

4. Southern Blues

5. Soul Kuisine Cafe

6. Papi Cuisine Restaurant

7. Next Phaze Cafe

8. Taste This

9. Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen

10. The Land Of Kush

11. From The Heart Food Truck