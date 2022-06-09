ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Ronald Lee Bartholow, Sr.

By Master Control
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald Lee Bartholow, Sr., 74, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born February 17, 1948 in Fairmont, a son of the late Rev. George William Bartholow and Evelyn Cox Bartholow. Ronald was the owner of E&R Trucking, E&R Auto, SOS Salvage, and Mark’s Towing. He was...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Donald Ward Taylor

Donald Ward Taylor, 88, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Don was born in Lorentz, WV on November 20, 1933, the son of the late J.B. and Claricey Taylor. In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Taylor, proceeded him in death.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab, 92, of Morgantown, West Virginia expired on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted living Facility in Fairmont. She was the daughter of the late H.V. (Jack) and Faith Duffield of Duck, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Jenab of Morgantown; and her brother, Emery Duffield of Wilsie. She is survived by her husband, Parviz Jenab of Morgantown; her sisters, Arlene Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio, Dianne Nottingham of Duck, WV, and Karen Dawson of Hedgesville, WV; and several nieces and nephews. She was a native of Clay County, West Virginia and earned the BSN degree from Alderson Broaddus, MSN degree from Case Western Reserve University and a EdD degree from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York. Dr. Jenab chaired the Nursing Department at Alderson Broaddus for four years and was appointed Dean of the School of Nursing at West Virginia University in 1968. She served in the dean’s role for twenty-four years. As a senior nursing student in her undergraduate program, she learned there were only three nurses in West Virginia holding a master’s degree. She made a promise to herself that as soon as she could afford to do it, she would get a master’s degree. One year later she enrolled in the master’s program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. At this early stage of her career, she recognized her responsibility to do more for the good of nursing and the people of West Virginia. Over the course of her time as Dean, the number of graduates in the baccalaureate nursing program increased five-fold. In 1975, she started the Master of Science of Nursing program and extended the program to distant sites through the Satellite Network. In addition, she organized leaders of the state’s nursing schools and created the Association of Deans and Directors of Nursing Education. This organization coordinates education efforts throughout the state. Dr. Jenab’s work will forever shape the landscape of nursing in West Virginia. A memorial service will be held at the Duffield Cemetery in Duck on the much-loved farm of her childhood. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont is honored to assist the family with making the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy host WVU Youth Camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Country Roads Trust, the leader in Name, Image and Likeness for WVU student athletes, partnered with Diversified Energy to put on two free football camps at Mylan Park. The morning session featured WVU quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. It was the first event...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

MCL 342 holds annual picnic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marine Corps League Detachment 342 held their annual picnic at East Marion Park. All the Marines and their families enjoyed burgers, hot dogs, and festivities. The MCL 342 says they try to do the picnic yearly. Some of the Marines at the picnic served in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
Tennessee State
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Farmington, WV
City
Kingwood, WV
WDTV

4-H Camps return in person after 2 years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 4-H camps in Monongalia County return in person after 2 years. It’s been 2 years since Monongalia County has held a 4-H camp because of COVID-19. 108 campers arrived Monday morning and are set to be there till Thursday evening. WVU and Monongalia County extension...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Bridgeport football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was no surprise that Bridgeport football was up bright and early for the start of their three-week period. The Indians return this Summer following their semifinal playoff appearance last year, returning with a renewed energy to make it that final step to Wheeling Island. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 7,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. As of Monday, there are 1,989 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and a total of 7,001 deaths from COVID-19. “This is a milestone that none...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDTV

JT Daniels: From Georgia to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Among the athletes in attendance at the Country Roads Trust and Diversified Energy WVU football camps was Georgia transfer JT Daniels. Events like the camp are allowing Daniels the opportunity to meet the community and feel the love of Mountaineer nation. Daniels, who was a part...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Miller
WDTV

Ritchie County football takes part in the Bill Auxier Memorial 7v7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning Class A State Champions Ritchie County football got in some football game action at the Bill Auxier 7v7 at St. Marys on Monday. The boys set out on the field for some light game play - no pads, no tackles. It was really a chance for the coaches to see what they are working with, and what they can start to develop in order to find success in the fall, “very kid got a few opportunities and got to kind of look and we have a lot of young kids that we’re excited about, freshman and a few kids, older kids that have just come out and their heads are swimming right now but it’s a good chance for us to kind of plan forward to kind of see what they may bring to the table for us,” said Ritchie County Head Coach Rick Haught.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Pools seeking lifeguards throughout the region

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer is cranking up the heat, and more people are looking to cool off in the pool. However, pools throughout the region are also looking for more lifeguards. The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park says they’re offering training, and they’re making it as simple as ever...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

5K in honor of law enforcement takes place in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 12th annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K took place Saturday morning. Derek Hotsinpiller who lost his life in the line of duty in 2011, has an annual 5K named after him in support of law enforcement. The 5K takes place in Bridgeport at the city...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Citynet Center to get a new sign at The Bridge Sports Complex

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport City Council voted to approve a contract to construct a new sign in front of the Citynet Center. City Engineer Beth Fox told council they received their lowest bid from City Neon INC. The cost for this project would add up to $74,250. Fox...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ronald Lee#E R Trucking E R Auto#Domico Funeral Home
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, June 13

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses pre-tax versus after tax. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Chenoweth Ford holds 2nd annual car show

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chenoweth ford in Clarksburg held its 2nd annual car show Sunday. All types of cars filled the parking lot. It was a great place to socialize, play cornhole and eat. The top place car owners received trophies for their cars. Financial Manager Joseph Vaughn says it’s...
WDTV

Preston County woman sentenced for wire fraud

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County woman was sentenced Monday for wire fraud. Cynthia Miller, 36, of Newburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of probation with the first four months on home detention for wire fraud, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Miller pleaded guilty in January...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WDTV

Department of Highways may not be funding traffic study for Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg is still planning their two-way traffic study, but it may cost more than initially anticipated. As it stands right now, the city has submitted a request for proposal, meaning they’re looking for businesses to conduct the study that will best suit the city’s needs.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Pet Expo in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 1st annual Harrison County Pet Expo took place Saturday. Vendors from all over set up at the Harrison County Parks and Rec center. You could adopt, buy toys for your pets, or have a training session with your dog. The Harrison County Human Society was...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

South strikes again in this year’s 2022 North-South Football Classic

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - To cap off incredible high school careers, athletes from all over West Virginia, through all classes came together this week, leaving behind their high school jerseys, becoming united by the sport they love, rather than the school they play for. The North-South Football Classic featured over...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy