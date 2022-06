GREENVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina House of Representatives recently recognized Allen Gillespie, Chief Investment Officer at FinTrust Capital Advisors, for his public service and commitment to the State of South Carolina as a commissioner of the Retirement System Investment Commission. Gillespie served on the Commission for more than 15 years and was thanked by the House for his dedication to improving the quality of life for the citizens of the Palmetto State.

