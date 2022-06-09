ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

NIST walks through $22-million investigation into condo collapse

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWsYc_0g5ypHl900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CM58l_0g5ypHl900
NIST walks through $22-million investigation into Surfside condo collapse during virtual meeting 00:49

SURFSIDE – Nearly one year after Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, the federal agency investigating the cause updated the public.

During Thursday's virtual meeting, National Institute of Standards and Technology investigators walked through the $22-million investigation, and what will take place over the course of the next couple of years.

"I've been investigating and studying structural failures for over 40 years, and I can say this investigation is one of the most difficult and complex of its type ever undertaken," said NIST associate lead investigator Glenn Bell.

Among the work the committee is doing: Developing a collapse model, characterizing the subsurface of the property and investigating groundwater conditions and changes due to climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1yxL_0g5ypHl900
NIST working more than two-dozen hypotheses about Surfside condo collapse 00:56

The organization is working more than two-dozen hypotheses – and are considering more. They've ruled nothing out. And there are likely several contributing factors to the collapse.

"Some of these hypotheses-related work of the technical team includes magnitude and distribution of any settlements or other movements in the foundation, the impact of adjacent construction, especially that of the 87-park building to the south, and impact of climate change and tidal flooding, which may have caused buoyancy of the foundation," said Bell.

The investigation will last through at least September of 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

1 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Overnight Miami Gardens Crash

Police are investigating an overnight crash in Miami Gardens that left one dead and three hospitalized in critical condition. The incident occurred at the 2500 Block of NW 183rd Street at approximately 12:56 a.m. on Sunday. Units from the Miami Gardens Police Department responded to an accident where a vehicle...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Public helps police identify man taken to JFK Medical Center

ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE:. Police say they have identified the man. The Atlantis Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man brought to JFK Medical Center on Thursday, June 2. The hospital has been unable to find any relatives. The man says his name is...
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Stolen Maserati and Mail Thefts

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through June 6, 2022. A 47-year-old female was the victim of Auto Theft on 5/31/22. An unknown person entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off. The victim was in possession of the key fob, which was recently changed due to a previous theft. Vehicle recovered via satellite system at 2944 NW 55th Ave. in Lauderhill.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Doral hit-and-run driver drags victim down the street

DORAL – Doral police are on the hunt for a driver who hit a man and dragged him down the street.It happened at the intersection of NW 87 Avenue and NW 36 Street.Doral PD said two pedestrians were hit, and one of them dragged more than 200 feet.Witnesses say this all began when two cars going north on 87 Avenue collided.We're told the drivers of both vehicles got out of the car to investigate the damage, but one of them jumped back in the car and attempted to drive off. In the process of fleeing, the driver and the passenger...
DORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nist#Condo#Climate Change#Tidal Flooding
NBC Miami

Juvenile Fatally Shot by Family Member in Pembroke Pines Home

A juvenile boy was fatally shot by an adult female family member in Pembroke Pines Saturday night. The incident occurred at 6:27 p.m. inside the Coconut Reef community at 180th Avenue and SW 12th Street. A preliminary investigation by PPPD has determined that the adult female was handling a firearm...
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in Pompano Beach

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single- vehicle motorcycle crash in Pompano Beach Sunday. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and BCSO deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at around 5:18 p.m. near the 600 block of East Copans in Pompano Beach Sunday, BCSO said in a statement. The motorcyclist,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police: Woman ran cosmetic recovery center out of Extended Stay hotel in Doral

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami woman was arrested for running what investigators said was a cosmetic recovery center out of an Extended Stay hotel in Doral. Miami-Dade police investigators said that Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera, 51, was charging “patients” between $850 to $1,300 for personal care during their recovery and was operating the business under the name Bella’s Rest and Relaxation, LLC. The company was listed with the Florida Division of Corporations with an Orlando address and was registered to Jocelyn Ramos Aviles.
DORAL, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Falls Man Arrested For Bouncing Big Checks

Fadi Suliman Allegedly Wrote $85,000 In Bad Checks In PPE Scheme. Boca Raton Man Jailed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton man is facing a criminal fraud charge after his arrest for writing $85,000 in bad checks. The Palm Beach County […] The article Boca Falls Man Arrested For Bouncing Big Checks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 3 injured after fatal crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive turned deadly in Miami Gardens. The car was speeding along Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street Sunday morning, when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. “The car was going eastbound doing like, 100,” said George W., a witness. “After...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy