Use Parks & Rec Finder to discover great activities near you

Searching for programs and activities in Philadelphia has never been easier! All you have to do is use the Parks & Rec Finder! This web-based app allows you to search for fun programs at a park, rec center, or playground near you. Finder is a map-based resource. That means you can search for locations near you that offer activities that interest you. Most programs you’ll discover in Finder are ones that recur regularly. They may be daily, weekly or monthly activities.

At the top, or left, of the Finder homepage you will see two search boxes.

If you are using a desktop computer, you may also see a map. If the map doesn’t appear, drag your window to make it larger to view the map.

You can use these two search boxes to look for different types of information. The one on the left has gray text that reads “Search by activity or location name.” The one on the right reads “Address or zip code.”

If you want to search for a specific program, like boxing, enter that on the left side search box.

To see what’s available in your area, enter your address or zip code in the right search box.

The search results will appear as a list below the search boxes.

You can see the results on a map by clicking the blue “Toggle map” box at the bottom of the screen.

Use the pinching motion to zoom in or out on the map.