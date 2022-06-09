ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apollo in Talks to Provide up to $2 Billion in Financing for Kohl's Sale - Source

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc is in talks to provide up to $2 billion in debt financing for the potential acquisition of department store chain Kohl's Corp by retail store operator Franchise Group , a person...

pymnts

Kohl’s Gets 2 Competing Takeover Bids

Kohl’s has been the recipient of takeover bids from private equity firm Sycamore Partners and Franchise Group, a retail holding company, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Thursday (June 2). Sycamore will value the department store chain at around the mid-$50s a share, with Franchise Group offering around $60....
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Kohl's in talks to sell department store chain to new owner

Kohl's is negotiating with a potential new owner in a proposed $8 billion deal.The Wall Street Journal reports the Franchise Group Inc. holding company that manages several other retail chains, including The Vitamin Shoppe, wants to buy Kohl's for about $60 a share.Kohl's is the largest department store chain in the United States, with more than 1,100 stores and 100,000 employees around the country. There are 25 Kohl's stores in Massachusetts, and 11 in New Hampshire. Kohl's has been under pressure from activist investors to either improve the company's performance and its stock price or sell the company outright, as the chain has faced tough competition from Amazon and big box stores like Walmart and Target. The sale would be subject to approval by both companies' board of directors.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
TheStreet

Costco Is Making a Big Change (and You're Not Going to Like It)

There's never been a worse time to buy gas than right now. With fuel prices slowly rising in the first half of the year and just hitting a $5 national average, it's never looked more attractive to find an alternative mode of transportation to get wherever you need to go, whether it's work, social gatherings, or just out of the house for a while.
BUSINESS
Mashed

A Big Costco Sale May Be Coming — Here's How We Know

With inflation up 6.3% in April 2022 and increasing at a record pace (via Market Watch) — and gas prices averaging $4.715 as of June 2 (via AAA) — we're looking for deals wherever we can find them. Oftentimes, we'll turn to annual or semiannual sales to score a deal or shop at membership clubs to buy personal care products or groceries in bulk to save a buck. What's even better, though, is when membership clubs host sales on their already-discounted products, and we have reason to think a big Costco sale might be coming soon.
BUSINESS
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL

